I have no recollection of being an only child. My home has never been quiet. I was born in 2004 and two years later I was blessed with a sister. My first one that is. My earliest memories are with Brooke. I can’t remember any part of life before her. My mom reminds me that when she was born, I didn’t know she would be coming home with us. When it was time to leave, I said “bye bye baby.” I guess it wasn’t until we left the hospital that I realised Brooke was here to stay.

The day Brooke came home was the start of our friendship. Well, for me at least. At as little as three days old, I introduced Brooke to my dolls. Through the lens of our old family videos, you would find Brooke lying in her crib as I surrounded her with toys to play with me. Every single day. It was a one-way interaction of course, but it didn’t seem to bother me.

After a few years, Brooke and I became inseparable. Now, we could actually play together and bond. Naturally, we clung to similar interests. And became closer and closer with age. Brooke and I became a pairing. It was no longer just Faith, it was Faith and Brooke. Without surprise, my parents liked the idea of similarity between us. We dressed the same, played with the same toys, did the same activities, and shared the same room. Outside of our family, we would get asked if we were twins for most of our life. We were copies of each other.

Once we reached childhood, we no longer twinned, we matched. I became the “pink” sister and she became the “blue” sister. We became more distinct, but not by much. We still would hang out with the same people, did the same sports, and received the same things. But soon it became apparent we had different interests and personalities.

Being the “pink” sister didn’t solely allude to the color I was dressed in. It represented me. Not me and Brooke, me. I liked Barbie movies and Brooke liked Batman movies. I liked buns and Brooke liked pigtails. I liked to run and Brooke liked to play softball. I was quirky, Brooke was chill. I was talkative, Brooke was quiet. I was older, and Brooke was younger.

In 2013, a new color was added to our pallet: purple. In other words, my sister Lila was born. Two years prior, our brother Jack was born. Being the first (and only) boy of the siblings, he had the pleasure in being his own person without being like his sisters. Except now Lila would have to navigate being her own “color” that made her distinct from Brooke and I.

This was not difficult for Lila. She was the princess. Purple was the perfect color to represent Lila. She knew who she was at a very early age: a diva. She is mature, bold, and sassy. Lila likes volleyball and is particularly interested in fashion and beauty. Lila is 11 years old now and I am still amazed at how smart and well-spoken she is for her age. The age gap between Lila compared to Brooke and I left her leeway in being her own individual. But that doesn’t mean people won’t compare us.

When it comes to having sisters, there can be pressure in comparison. Brooke and I were intertwined all of our life along with Lila later on. Now we have different lives, different paths, and different homes. I’m my own individual, but my sisters will always be a part of who I am. Being the “pink”, “blue”, and “purple” sisters represents that we each have our own distinct personalities and interests. After everything, they will always be my sisters, and better yet, best friends. I’ve learned to mend to the idea of being compared because after all, I’m proud to be connected to people of such importance to my life.