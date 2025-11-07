My Childhood In Paw Prints

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The first thing that really comes to mind when I think back to my childhood isn’t school, toys, or even my friends, but my dog. She was my partner in crime, a keeper of secrets, and a built-in best friend. Growing up with her shaped who I am in ways that, at the time, I didn’t fully understand. She wasn’t just a pet; she was part of the family.

I can’t imagine my childhood without her. Nearly every memory, from lazy Sundays to long summer afternoons, includes her wagging her tail or chasing something she’d likely never catch. Her presence turned ordinary days special.

She had this incredible way of making bad days better. If I came home sad after a long day at school, she would sit down beside me, laying her head on my lap as if she knew I needed someone. She didn’t care what it was; she just cared that I was okay. There’s something about that kind of quiet understanding that words can’t really describe. It’s just simple, pure, and exactly what you need when the world feels too hard.

Having a pet also taught me responsibility long before I knew what the word even meant. Feeding her, walking her, and making sure her water bowl was full became part of my everyday routine. At the time, it just felt like one of those chores that had to be done, but now I realize how much it shaped me.

Caring for her taught me patience and empathy. She depended on me and my family for everything, and that kind of trust was powerful. I learned that love is not just something you feel, it’s something you show through your actions, even in little things.

But perhaps most important, she taught me about the meaning of unconditional love. No matter how many times I forgot to give her a treat or got too busy to play, she still loved me. Every time I stepped through the door, she’d be there waiting, tail wagging and eyes full of excitement, as if I was the best thing that had happened to her all day.

That kind of devotion and pure joy doesn’t come often. Losing her was among the most difficult experiences I have ever faced. The house felt quieter, emptier, like something had been taken away that could never be replaced.

Still, I will always be grateful for the years that we shared and everything she taught me about love, care, and companionship. Everyone deserves that at least once in their life. A pet doesn’t just fill up your home; it fills up your heart. My childhood dog did that for me, and because of that, I truly believe everyone needs a pet.