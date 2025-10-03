The Perfect Fall Starter Pack

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every girl needs a good fall starter pack, so here are the six things that I think make up the best parts of fall.

First and foremost, the TV show, Gossip Girl. Every fall, I always watch Gossip Girl. Ever since I was probably about 13.

I don’t even know what sparked my interest in the show but now, it’s like a ritual to watch it every year. I always line it up perfectly, so I watch the Thanksgiving episode in season three every year the day before Thanksgiving. It’s just so perfect.

Next, of course, are pumpkin cream chai lattes. Now, I believe that chai is a year-round drink, but the pumpkin chai is just the best there is. I’m also not a big coffee girl, so chai is the next best option.

Third: sweaters, as soon as it drops below 60 degrees, you will always catch me in a sweater. My go-to fall outfit is always a good pair of jeans, a little white tank, a button-up sweater, and of course, my green Birkenstock clogs.

Side note: clogs are a great investment. Mine have lasted me three years now, and I wear them probably everywhere. They are just an all-time favorite.

Next up has got to be apple picking/pumpkin patch. Both pretty much go together. I personally like apple picking better, but going to the pumpkin patch is very fun too. I love going on the hayrides and the corn mazes. It is such a fun activity to get out of the house and be outside in the fall weather. Bonus points if you get a cute Instagram post out of the trip.

Fifth, honestly, has to be the fall holidays, like Halloween and Thanksgiving, are just an elite duo. Halloween is so fun, getting to dress up and go out with all your friends, while Thanksgiving is a great time to spend with family and eat some amazing food. They are both in my top five holidays.

Now, last on the list, I think, would have to be just a good book. Fall is the time when I just want to cozy up with a good read.

Some of my fall favorites have to be The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins, My Lady Jane by Cynthia Hand (also a really good show on Amazon), and The Cruel Prince by Holly Black. All five stars, and I would definitely recommend each one. Something about fall just makes me want to start one of my favorite reads from the past.

I also have one honorable mention because it wouldn’t be fall without some sweet treats. I love a cute little bakery and good fall treats like cinnamon rolls, donuts, and of course, pumpkin muffins. My day is just automatically better with the perfect fall treat.

Anyways, that is my fall starter pack, and I am so glad that my favorite season is starting to kick into full swing again. The second I saw those leaves on the ground, I just knew it was one of my favorite times of year again.