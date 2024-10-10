The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Having a playlist for each month is like creating a personal soundtrack that evolves with the seasons. It’s not just fun—it’s a way to stay connected with the shifting mood of the year, using music to reflect the changing atmosphere, weather, and even your own feelings. Each playlist becomes a time capsule, capturing memories and emotions linked to those specific moments.

An October playlist, in particular, is pure magic. As the air turns crisp and the days grow shorter, the right songs can immerse you in autumn’s deep, nostalgic mood. With just a few notes, you’re transported to cozy afternoons with leaves falling, golden sunlight filtering through the trees, and the smell of bonfires in the distance. It’s the time of year when everything feels a little more mystical, and your music should match that energy.

Here is a perfect blend of haunting vibes, classic tunes, and atmospheric magic that captures the essence of fall that you can add to your own October playlist. Let’s dive into it: