The Nostalgia Behind Specific Scents

Every time I hang out with someone I haven’t seen in a while, they always say to me “ugh you smell just like your house”. I have never really realized that everywhere I go or have been has a memorable scent. For instance, I have been told that my house smells of tide laundry detergent and pine candles.

A lot of scents can be associated with rough times but most of the scents I remember reminding me of the cherished moments and sweet memories.

Into the Night by bath and body works: My first perfume. This distinct scent reminds me of loneliness as I wore it through my lost friendships, my first two years of high school, and my first heartbreak. Sometimes I randomly get a whiff of this scent, and it sends me back to my sophomore year of high school, alone and in shambles.

Heritage Lazy Day Dry Shampoo: One of my best friends consistently smelled of this. She got me through things I wouldn’t have gotten through alone. We went through sports seasons and breakups together never leaving each other’s sides. Whenever I smell this dry shampoo, I think of how much I miss her and how I can’t wait to see her again.

Inis Body Lotion: Ever since I can remember my mom has worn this lotion. I smell it in certain stores and in some classrooms and I am automatically brought back to her. The scent reminds me of movies nights with just us two, our weekly grocery shopping trips, hugs goodnight, and hugs goodbye before she left for work each morning.

Old Spice: Before school every morning, my dad sprays himself down with old spice cologne. My childhood was spent sneezing from such an intense smell because he claimed it was the only cologne he wasn’t allergic to. The smell of this brings me back to cool winter mornings on our long car rides to school together listening to the news or ESPN on his car radio.

Febreze Fresh Scent: My best friend from childhood to now, throughout her moving between three different houses, always kept the same scent. The Febreze Fresh smell brings me back to hanging out every single day of 2020, going on 20 plus mile bike rides, and swimming in her pool until our fingers and toes became so uncomfortably wrinkled.

A lot of these smells make me feel safe, loved, and connected in a good way to my past even though I am now far from home. They can also give me feelings of isolation, betrayal, and heartbreak.