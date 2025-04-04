The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

In my eyes, nicknames aren’t just something that shortens my name. Every nickname that has been given to me holds a special place between me and the person who gave me that nickname. Whether it’s a silly or sweet nickname, I cherish it.

I find that nicknames are filled with love. I know I am loved by that person because they gave me a nickname that will stick with me until the day I die.

Morgs

This is a nickname that a lot of people have for me. Family members, friends, and coworkers use this more often than my actual name. Even though it’s so common in my daily life, it still shows the deep connection I have with this person.

MK

This nickname started when my dance choreographers started using our initials in formation making. For some reason, my initials stuck. I find this funny because I am the only Morgan, let alone MK, on the dance team currently.

MK wasn’t utilized until just this past week. In my jazz funk class my choreographer, Keke, referred to me as MK and I will fully admit I smiled when I realized she meant me. A few days later, MK appeared on my costume bag.

It’s such a simple nickname but it still holds such a cherishing spot in my heart.

peanut

Okay, this one is a little embarrassing. My mom calls me Peanut. It started when I was a baby and stuck 20 years later. As a teenager, I hated this nickname. However, I love it as an adult. It proves that my mom holds so much love for me (her form of love is words of affirmation). She also calls me MIK (for Morgan Isabelle Kilger), but that one doesn’t stick as well as Peanut.

morgie

This one is a reserved nickname. My papa used to call me Morgie and I haven’t allowed anyone else to call me that since he passed in 2019. I was a papa’s girl to my core. This nickname solidified our special bond and that’s why it is his nickname for me.

morgangster

I know what you’re thinking, and yes it is exactly how you’re saying this in your mind. This is more of a nickname that my friends know I don’t like but still use it because it’s funny. Morgangster started with one of my ex-coworkers and has stuck with the current ones.

dolly

My grandma and one of my aunts use this nickname for me. I’m not the only one of her grandchildren that has it, but I’m one of the few. The origins of this nickname come from my grandma calling each of her granddaughters Dolly because they are beautiful like a doll.

This one has stuck with me, like most of the others, through my adult life. I hold a special bond with my grandma since I am the youngest of the great-grandchildren. I would spend my Sundays with her having out Happy Meal dates after Church and having pajama races when she would babysit me overnight.

Being called Dolly warms my heart every time she says it or it’s written on a card.