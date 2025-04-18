The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I chose what I was going to major in when I was going into my junior year of high school. I realized I was extremely interested in the communications world when I was advertising my jewelry on social media (for those of you who do not know, I started a jewelry business during my later middle school years, and it is still going strong).

From the summer of my junior year until the end of last semester, I was proud of my major.

I finished my last semester doing extremely well in all my classes. My favorite class was the JMC-101 course, Communication Today. It was the most interesting out of all the general electives I had to take to fulfill a requirement. The class covered all the different parts of communication. I was most interested in advertising and public relations. But there is also journalism, sports media, broadcast, and social justice and advocacy in the communication school. Unfortunately, each one is overlooked.

We are the media’s “dumbest” major. For those who are not on social media, a TikTok went viral of a man interviewing college students, asking what they thought the “dumbest major” was. The most prevalent answer was communications.

At the moment, I was impacted by this. Social media made me think I was dumb. As I have stated before in other articles, I hated being perceived as dumb, because I know I am not. As someone who cares way too much about how others think of me, this statement just enhanced it.

This feeling of doubt continued into my spring semester. I started feeling like I should have majored in science or math, because then I could prove my intelligence. I should have just gone into the medical field, because I knew I could get through schooling.

But I don’t like blood, and I find labs boring. Hospitals give me an eerie feeling, and dentist offices are embarrassingly high on my fear list. I just was not passionate about that kind of stuff.

My passion lies in the communications school, but the hate of others made me hate it for a little bit. I no longer wanted to speak about the classes I was excited about or the campaigns I dreamed of leading one day.

After a long time of feeling unappreciated, I came to terms with reality, which some people also need to do.

It is funny that we are the most hated major when the only reason you are in or watched the video is because of communications.

Communication is not just talking to other people; it is telling a story to promote products, messages, and overlooked stories and people. It is to educate and inspire people.

Are you involved in politics and therefore hold strong values and beliefs? Communications had a part in that.

Do you like watching sports interviews with your favorite players? Thank communications.

Have you ever had a strong trust in a brand or company? Communications played a part.

Have you ever read a heartbreaking story online or in the paper that made you appreciate your life and family? Communications.

We connect people to each other, ourselves, and the world. We understand individuals’ values and stories, and we listen. So, how can understanding people be dumb?

It is hard not to care about what other people think of you. I do not think I can ever stop that feeling. However, I have realized that I do not care about what people think about the major of communications. I have picked my major for the sole purpose of loving it, and that is how everyone else should pick their future as well.