The Little Pig Who Stayed

Ever since the day I was born, I’ve had one constant companion- my stuffed pig named Piggy. While most people might see just a small stuffed animal, Piggy has always meant far more to me than that. From sleepless nights as a child, the challenges of growing up, and even the transition into college, Piggy has been a source of comfort, familiarity, and unconditional love. No matter how much time has passed or how much I’ve changed, Piggy has always remained the same.

Piggy isn’t perfect anymore, but that’s part of what makes him special to me. His once curly tail has straightened out completely, a result of all the times I absentmindedly pulled on it when I was nervous or sad. His fabric has faded, and his pink color isn’t as bright as it once was, but those changes tell our story. One of my favorite memories is when my mom had to stitch his ear back together after it started to tear. She did the best she could and now Piggy has a scar on his left ear but that’s what makes him more meaningful to me. Every time I look at that ear, I see not just a repair, but a reminder of my mom’s love and the care she’s always shown me.

Another special thing about Piggy is that he’s slightly weighted, giving him a comforting heaviness when I hold him. He fits perfectly in my arms, and that little bit of weight makes it feel like I’m holding a small piece of home. Even more comforting is the soft lavender scent that has clung to him over the years. That calming smell of lavender brings me peace instantly, whether I’m trying to fall asleep after a long day or just need a moment to breathe. That scent reminds me that no matter how hard life gets, everything will be okay.

When I left for college, my mom questioned me on whether I was bringing Piggy, and I never once hesitated. Piggy was a necessity. Moving into a new place surrounded by strangers was overwhelming, but having Piggy on my bed in my dorm made my room feel like home. On nights when I’m homesick or stressed out, hugging Piggy has grounded me. It reminds me that I’ve always had comfort close by and that even though I was growing up, this part of my childhood was meant to stick with me forever.

To most people, Piggy might just look like an old, worn stuffed animal, but to me, he represents love, and memory. From my mom’s careful stitching to the straightened tail, and the lavender scent, every detail tells a part of my story. Piggy has been with me through every joy, and hardship. No matter where life takes me, I’ll always carry Piggy with me.