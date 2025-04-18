The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I grew to loving softball by watching others play. Lisa is a great example of what, in my opinion, is an amazing player with some major accomplishments.

Lisa Fernandez is of a Hispanic Heritage. Her father emigrated from Cuba, where he played baseball, and her mother was of Puerto Rican descent.

Lisa played on the U.S. softball team as a pitcher and as a third baseman. She’s had some amazing accomplishments. Here is a list of different levels of play that she participated in and some of her highlights:

OLYMPIC EXPERIENCE:

Her first gold medal was in 1996, had a record of 1-1 and 0.33 earned run average (ERA). Her second gold medal was in 2000 where she established an Olympic single-game strikeout record with 25 in a round-robin game and set the ERA record at 0.47. Her final gold medal was in 2004, where she set Olympic record of highest batting average of .545.

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP EXPERIENCE:

Not only was Lisa a three-time Olympic medalist, but she was also a four-time world champion. Her first World Championship gold medal was in 1990, where she had a 2-0 record with a 0.00 ERA. Her second World Championship was in 1994, where she recorded a 4-0 record including a perfect game and a NO HITTER. (Which is freaking awesome!!!!) She then went to win another one in 1998, with a 5-1 record with yet another 0.00 ERA. Her final one was in 2002.

CAREER HIGHLIGHTS:

Some of her career highlights include:

1991 Pan American Games Gold Medalist

1999 Pan American Games Gold Medalist – 3-0 record and 0.00 ERA

Finalist for Women’s Sports Foundation’s ‘Sportswoman of the Year’& AAU Sullivan Award in 2000

Finalist for Women’s Sports Foundation’s Flo Hyman Memorial Award in 2001

2003 Pan American Games Gold Medalist

COLLEGIATE HIGHLIGHTS:

In college, she had several achievements which consist of:

Being the first softball player to win the Honda-Broderick Cup in 1993

Three-time Honda Award winner for softball

Led UCLA to two NCAA WCWS Titles (1990, 1992)

Four-time First-team NFCA All-American

Three-time Pac-10 Player of the Year

NCAA Top VI Award, presented to the top six senior student athletes in all divisions

Personally, I believe that Lisa is an inspiration to all women around the world. From leading her team at UCLA to two NCAA WCWS Titles to being a three-time Olympic champion, she truly does show that if you put your all into something, then anything is possible. She has the highlights to show that women are truly amazing!

