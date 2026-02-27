The “King of Pop” Lives: Michael Jackson’s Loving Influence

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Since I was born, music has been a huge inspiration for me. I’ve had a few articles that talk about the relationship between music and my parents when I was growing up. Michael Jackson was my favorite artist and my inspiration when I was in elementary school and middle school (I performed a dance to his song “Smooth Criminal” during a talent show in elementary school).

Of course, I still consider him my favorite; he is a wonderful human being who cares so much for the world. His music and his life will always be remembered.

Michael debuted his musical career when he was a part of the Jackson 5 with his brothers. Michael was only five years old while his brothers were much older. Eventually, as he got older, after the Jackson 5 concluded, he continued to develop his music, releasing his fifth album called “Off the Wall” in 1979. His career really started thriving, and more people loved his unique dancing and beautiful voice.

Again, I mentioned my enormous love for the 1980s, Michael’s music was always my favorite. Over the years, I’ve had different favorites, but I always end up with Michael as my all-time favorite. His voice sounds so enchanting, and his music is so magical.

Michael has brought so many people together to love and not to hate each other. His love and kindness for everyone are remembered. He was a true hero to children; he loved children and wanted only to see them happy. It is very sad to see the number of accusations he had against him; he was a saint, and not enough people knew that before he passed.

Michael was named the “King of Pop,” a well-deserved title indeed. Michael suddenly passed at the age of 50 in 2009. It was a sad day for the whole world. That title never left his name; it was engraved into who he was. Michael was humble, caring, generous, and loving. He also loved to work with others to make beautiful music together.

Michael’s childhood wasn’t ideal; his father was pushing and abusive. But Michael endured; his humility and hard work made him one of the most, if not the most, successful artists there was. I am forever grateful for the impact of love and joy he brought to the world. He was well-known for being a philanthropist and humanitarian. He has written numerous songs for causes all over the world. Also, he dedicated so much time to service and charity for others.

Michael and his music will always be cherished by all areas of the world. Michael was an amazing person who made beautiful music. Thank you, Michael, you are loved.