The Intimacy Of A Simple Song

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sharing songs and playlists might seem like a casual act that is just a link, a song, or a vibe. But beneath the surface, it is really one of the most intimate forms of self-expression. Music is deeply personal, at least for me.

My playlists are the soundtrack to all my memories, my different emotions, and my milestones. A lot of the time, when I am sharing a song or a playlist, I’m not just sharing entertainment; I’m sharing a glimpse into my life and my inner world.

I believe music is saying what we can’t. Songs capture feelings that are too complex and too raw to articulate. Most of the time when someone is sending you a song, they are really trying to tell you something like “I miss you” or “This made me think of you.”

You never really need to explain why a song is so good; you just kind of feel it, and when someone feels the same thing from the same song, there’s a connection.

I am only 18, so obviously, both my identity and yours are still forming. Music has quickly become the way to explore and express both who you are and who you want to be. Your favorite artists, lyrics, and genres that you gravitate towards all say something about you.

In all honesty, when someone is sharing a playlist with you, they trust you with their identity. It is both vulnerable and powerful. It is why we feel butterflies and feel warm and happy when someone sends us a song, and why we get flustered over what to send back.

We all know that many couples or even best friends have their song. Music creates an unspoken bond. When you find someone who loves the same sad pop or the niche artist you listen to on occasion, it feels like you have found a kindred spirit. You don’t only like the same thing, you’re being seen.

In our world today, communication is edited and performative, almost; music cuts through this. It shows what is raw and what is real. Sharing it invites someone else to that realness.

The simple act of following someone’s playlist or just seeing what they’re listening to in real time can feel so intimate. It is like peaking into their mood and their mind.

Sharing music is about a connection. It bridges the gap between two people with a simple beat, lyrics, and a feeling. In our lives that often feel disconnected, this intimacy is rare and something we all want to hold onto.