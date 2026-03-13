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SBU | Culture

The Importance of Saving Money

Lindsay Whitaker Student Contributor, St. Bonaventure University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a college student, it feels like there are constant expenses. Whether it’s books for a class, groceries, or something else, it feels like I am always spending money. I try my best to save my money too. Unfortunately, I am not the best at it. I like going to get Dunkin’, Starbucks, going on late-night runs to McDonald’s and Chipotle, and online shopping.

One thing I’ve learned since I’ve been in college is that saving your money is so important. I don’t have a job while I am on campus. When I am at home, I work between one and two jobs, depending on the time of year. Even though I only work part-time, I still find ways to spend my money, even if I know that I need to save it.

I have learned how to save while spending. I shop at thrift stores, buy groceries at Walmart, and wear my sister’s and cousin’s clothing that they do not wear anymore. I also donate my old clothing to my church, which is then donated to the city of Rochester for people who are not able to buy their own clothing.

Another way I have learned how to save is to make coffee in my dorm. During my freshman year, I went to Café La Verna one to three times a week. I would go whenever I wanted a fun drink or whenever I needed caffeine to get through the day, which ended up being more times than I would like to admit. I also stopped drinking energy drinks last year, so the amount of coffee that I bought doubled.

This year, I bought cold brew and coffee creamer from Walmart, and whenever I want or need coffee, I make it in my dorm. This has helped me cut back on spending so much, because whenever I went to Café La Verna, I would buy a coffee, and I would charge it to my debit card, so I would be saving my flex dollars. In the long run, I ended up spending so much money at the Starbucks on campus. This year, I have saved so much money by simply making my coffee in my dorm.

I have learned that money adds up quickly. I try my best to save my money where I can. I shop at stores when there’s a sale, I use coupons, and I eat at home instead of eating out. I heard the quote “A penny saved is a penny earned” once, which Benjamin Franklin stated. I didn’t understand the quote until I got to college, and I learned that every dollar that I don’t spend is a dollar that is saved, and that will add up over time. I still buy Starbucks from time to time, but I am trying to limit the amount that I buy it.

Lindsay Whitaker

SBU '28

Lindsay Whitaker is from Rochester NY and is a member of the St. Bonaventure University Her Campus chapter. Lindsay is excited to write about self-care, fashion, and pop culture. She is also excited to write and meet all of the other girls in this chapter.

Lindsay is currently a sophomore majoring in marketing, and she has joined other clubs such as the American Marketing Association, club tennis, and the dance team.

In her free time, Lindsay enjoys watching shows, hanging out with friends, and playing tennis. She has also been working with kids for years, and she works as a camp counselor during the summer. She also loves to shop, and hang out with her family.