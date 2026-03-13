The Importance of Saving Money

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a college student, it feels like there are constant expenses. Whether it’s books for a class, groceries, or something else, it feels like I am always spending money. I try my best to save my money too. Unfortunately, I am not the best at it. I like going to get Dunkin’, Starbucks, going on late-night runs to McDonald’s and Chipotle, and online shopping.

One thing I’ve learned since I’ve been in college is that saving your money is so important. I don’t have a job while I am on campus. When I am at home, I work between one and two jobs, depending on the time of year. Even though I only work part-time, I still find ways to spend my money, even if I know that I need to save it.

I have learned how to save while spending. I shop at thrift stores, buy groceries at Walmart, and wear my sister’s and cousin’s clothing that they do not wear anymore. I also donate my old clothing to my church, which is then donated to the city of Rochester for people who are not able to buy their own clothing.

Another way I have learned how to save is to make coffee in my dorm. During my freshman year, I went to Café La Verna one to three times a week. I would go whenever I wanted a fun drink or whenever I needed caffeine to get through the day, which ended up being more times than I would like to admit. I also stopped drinking energy drinks last year, so the amount of coffee that I bought doubled.

This year, I bought cold brew and coffee creamer from Walmart, and whenever I want or need coffee, I make it in my dorm. This has helped me cut back on spending so much, because whenever I went to Café La Verna, I would buy a coffee, and I would charge it to my debit card, so I would be saving my flex dollars. In the long run, I ended up spending so much money at the Starbucks on campus. This year, I have saved so much money by simply making my coffee in my dorm.

I have learned that money adds up quickly. I try my best to save my money where I can. I shop at stores when there’s a sale, I use coupons, and I eat at home instead of eating out. I heard the quote “A penny saved is a penny earned” once, which Benjamin Franklin stated. I didn’t understand the quote until I got to college, and I learned that every dollar that I don’t spend is a dollar that is saved, and that will add up over time. I still buy Starbucks from time to time, but I am trying to limit the amount that I buy it.