The Importance Of Female Friendships

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I don’t know about you, but ever since I started college, I have realized that female friendships are one of the most important parts of the experience. There are, of course, meaningful and deep friendships that you can make with guys as well, but there is nothing quite as special as getting along with a girl you can relate to. No matter what the topic is, whether it’s relationships, music, school, your fears, or the most random thing you could think of, having someone who knows what you’re thinking without even having to say anything shows how much of a difference that makes. Female friendships are so much more than what you might think meets the eye.



Starting college is a big milestone that you don’t think about until you’re actually experiencing it. You have tons of new people, experiences, and environments that can be very stressful to figure out all on your own. College is a very new experience that can be hard to figure out on your own, but can be more fun to figure out with some girlfriends who you can relate to. Having female friends in college can make the simple moments you experience even more enjoyable than if you were to have them alone. You have people you can talk about it with, so it’s not even about the experience but about the people you experience it with.

It’s also very inspiring for women to see friendships that remind them of their own friendships in movies and TV shows. Watching these friendships be represented helps us realize how much we should really prioritize having good times with our friends who are females. One example where this happens is in Friends, where Phoebe, Monica, and Rachel can have good times with each other but can also be there when they’re struggling. Having friendships like these shows us how nice it is to have people you can laugh with and who can be there for you if you need it.

Female friendships can be very meaningful because of the things that they can relate to with each other compared to friendships that you can have with men. For example, if I went to talk to a girl about a personal problem that I was having, it would be easier than talking to a guy about it. I think that this can happen because of the shared experiences we can have with each other, so it can be easier for us to see where we’re coming from. It doesn’t matter if it’s a relationship, insecurities, or just being overwhelmed by college life because when you have friends who can relate to you, it can make you feel less alone than before.

Having friendships like these with other women is very encouraging, so you can have someone to encourage you when you’re emotionally struggling. You can have people go to events with you on campus, encourage you to study for an exam, and hype you up about something you’re insecure about. It’s good to have people in your life who can be there for both the good and bad moments, no matter what happens.

The most important part of the college experience is the female friendships that you make in your life. You have people who will be there through the good and difficult times, make good memories with them, and someone who can always be in your corner. When the college experience is over, you’ll truly see how important these relationships are by seeing that they still care about you even when the experience is over.