The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

Lately, I’ve been feeling a whole new level of STRESS.

I think that a big part of this is because finals is next week! Like what! How is that even possible? It feels like the semester just started a week ago!

This semester has felt like a blur. Like the days are all just meshed into one.

One thing that kills me is that every day feels like it’s on repeat. I wake up, eat breakfast, go to class, study, eat lunch, go to class, go back to my room and do homework, and then go back to bed, all just to do the same thing the next day.

However, with finals coming up next week, my schedule has been a little different. What I mean is, MORE STRESSFUL.

Here is my schedule as of this week and next week:

Week 12/2 – 12/6

Monday:

PHIL-102: Intro to Philosophy (9:30AM-10:20AM)

ENV-101: Intro to Sustainable Systems (10:30AM-11:20AM)

Library: 12:00PM-2:15PM (STUDYING)

PSYC-210: Lifespan Development (2:30PM-3:45PM)

BIO-211 Lab: 4:30PM-7:00PM

Her Campus Meeting: 7:00PM-8:00PM (BEST PART OF MY MONDAYS)

Tuesday:

BIO-211 Lecture: 8:30AM-9:45AM

Library: 10:30AM-11:30AM

PHB-201: Biostatistic in Public Health (1:00PM-2:15PM)

Wednesday:

PHIL-102: Intro to Philosophy (9:30AM-10:20AM)

ENV-101: Intro to Sustainable Systems (10:30AM-11:20AM)

Library: 12:00PM-2:15PM (STUDYING)

PSYC-210: Lifespan Development (2:30PM-3:45PM)

Thursday:

BIO-211 Lecture: 8:30AM-9:45AM

Library: 10:30AM-11:30AM

PHB-201: Biostatistic in Public Health (1:00PM-2:15PM)

Friday:

PHIL-102: Intro to Philosophy (9:30AM-10:20AM)

ENV-101: Intro to Sustainable Systems (10:30AM-11:20AM)

Library: 12:00PM-2:15PM (STUDYING)

Week 12/9 – 12/13 (FINALS WEEK)

Monday:

PHIL-102: FINAL EXAM (10:30AM-1PM)

Tuesday:

ENV-101: FINAL EXAM (8:00AM-10:30AM)

PHB-201: FINAL EXAM (1:10PM-3:40PM)

Wednesday:

PSYC-210: FINAL EXAM (10:35AM-1:05PM)

Thursday:

STUDYING FOR BIO!!!

PACK TO GO HOME!!!!

Friday:

BIO-211: FINAL EXAM (8:00AM-10:30AM)

GO HOMEEE!!!!

As I come to my last two weeks of the semester, I’ve learned that this week is crunch week and that this is what is causing me to be so stressed.

Therefore, I have learned that I need to remind myself that I know the material and that it is okay to take a brain break every now and then.

This week I have made time to make great memories with some of my best friends. We went sledding and made TikToks, we watched Netflix when we needed time away from school, and we simply just enjoyed each other’s company, knowing that we wouldn’t see each other for well over a month.

This is just your reminder, that you CAN do it! And remember to take time for yourself and enjoy the people around you!

GOOD LUCK ON YOUR FINALS!! I BELIEVE IN YOU ALL!