The History of Tap and Hip-Hop

Tap and hip-hop are two of my favorite styles of dance. They both have roots in Black culture, and it is important to highlight that. Many people are unaware of where these styles come from. I hope to share some of the facts with you about these styles.

Tap is an American dance style with roots in West African step dances and European folk dances. People would share their styles of dance, and through that, tap was born. They would frequently have competitions against each other. One of the earliest known competitions was between Master Juba and John Diamond in 1844.

Tap is known for its rhythm and the shoes dancers wear. This stemmed from European clogdancing and African rhythmic dancing. However, tap shoes were not a thing until the 1920s. Tap shoes are made by screwing metal ‘taps’ into the bottom of shoes. When they strike the floor, they create a noise.

Tap was typically performed for various types of shows. Notable performers include Bill “Bojangles” Robinson, The Nicholas Brothers, Gregory Hines, and Charles “Honi” Coles. Without these dancers, tap would not be what it is today.

Hip-hop is a newer dance style. Hip-hop is more than just a style of dance; it is a culture with certain elements. These include MCing, DJing, breaking, graffiti writing, and knowledge. The style originated in the South Bronx neighborhood in New York City, which was known to be a disadvantaged area.

Hip-hop was created by working with others to come up with movements. People would listen to music and break dance. Hip-hop is seen more as a social dance. Rather than being for competition, the dances brought people together in unity.

Key people include Afrika Bambaataa, James Brown, Richard “Crazy Legs” Colón, DJ Kool Herc, and Don “Campbellock” Campbell. There are also a variety of dance groups that helped shape the hip-hop community. These groups include The Lockers, The Electric Boogaloos, New York City Breakers, and Mighty Zulu Kings.

Both tap and hip-hop are great examples of how Black culture has shaped the dance world. They were both created by sharing movements and showing others what they were doing. Even though both styles are different, they do share some similarities, such as the importance of rhythm.

I hope this article taught you about the rich history of tap and hip-hop. Maybe it will even inspire you to try out these styles in the future.