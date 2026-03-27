The Hidden Costs Of Being A Woman 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s admit it, being a girl is expensive. Not in a dramatic, over-the-top way but more in a constant, underlying way that never really goes away. It’s not about one big purchase or one specific habit. It’s about all the small, everyday things that quietly add up.

A lot of it starts with the basics, such as razors, shampoo, conditioner, and skincare. Things that feel completely normal and necessary. You don’t really question buying them; you just replace them when they run out.

But over time, it becomes clear that even these “basic” products aren’t cheap, and versions marketed toward women often cost more than nearly identical products marketed toward men. The same pattern shows up with deodorant, body wash, and even haircuts. A simple trim can cost significantly more, and it’s just expected.

Part of this can be explained by things like the “pink tax,” where products marketed toward women are priced higher than similar products for men. But it goes beyond pricing. It’s about the overall expectation of effort, of just how much time, energy, and money are tied to simply maintaining a certain standard.

Then there are period products, which aren’t optional in any sense. It’s a recurring expense that’s easy to overlook simply because it’s so routine, but it’s still something that has to be bought regularly, no matter what. It’s one of the costs that comes with being a woman that doesn’t really get talked about as much as it should.

Clothing, on the other hand, adds another layer, not necessarily because of overconsumption, but because of the expectation. There’s this subtle pressure to have different outfits for different situations. Whether it’s an outfit for class, an event, going out, or even just day-to-day life. Repeating outfits too often can feel noticeable, even if no one actually says anything. It creates this sense that you always need to be somewhat put together.

There’s also a gray area between what’s a choice and what feels expected. Yes, the products, routines, and clothing are technically personal decisions. But those decisions are influenced by what’s considered normal, presentable, or put together. It’s hard to separate what you genuinely want from what you’ve learned to expect of yourself.

None of these things is extreme on its own. But together, they create a sort of pattern. The cost of being a girl isn’t about luxury; it’s about maintenance.

And the truth is, not all of it is negative. For a lot of people, these routines and choices are forms of self-expression. They can be enjoyable, even empowering. But that doesn’t change the fact that they come with a cost.

Being a girl isn’t expensive because of one specific thing. It’s expensive because of everything combined, the quiet understanding of what it means to be “put together.”