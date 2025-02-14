The Heroes of Film… Women in Communication

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

The checklist for a perfect nostalgic romcom:

A lovable trope (preferably friends to lovers)

A montage of the main character trying on 3-5 outfits

The city acting as its own character, usually NYC

For the heroine to have a job in communication

While people love to stereotype communications majors for being “dumb,” no perfect early 2000s movie would be complete without a dabble into the world of public relations or journalism.

As I fall deeper in love with the cherished field I have chosen, allow me to highlight a few of my favorite women in cinema who have blazed the trail before me (and would have definitely been in a Her Campus chapter in college).

Andie Anderson (How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days)

In this iconic movie, Anderson works at Composure, a magazine targeted for women, in the “How To” department. “How To… choose the best shoes” “How To… use the best pickup lines,” etc. In the movie, she often remisses with her coworkers that she longs to put her masters in journalism (mind you, from Columbia) to better use with harder hitting pieces.

While many remember this movie for the giddy romance, it’s also important that the plot ensues because she wants to get better at her craft; writing. She wants to write more serious exposes, so while the main article she writes could have been about just attempting to dismiss a man, it was also meant to be a career defining article.

I am a firm believer that there are no ‘fluff pieces,’ but I admire her for knowing and advocating for what she truly wants to write about. Not only did she write the article in HER way, but she then also quits Composure at the end of the movie! She used her platform in a fun way, wrote with freedom and got to brag about her Ivy degree – seems like a win-win to me.

Samantha Jones (Sex And The City)

Yes, this is not a movie, but the women of early 2000s communicators would not be complete without the queen, Samantha Jones.

While Samantha is mostly known for her confident and sex-positive attitude, it’s also important to note that she has built her own PR empire.

Samantha is often seen planning some sort of release party, chaperoning a photoshoot, checking over invite lists, securing advertising placements and more.

In my own life, I often fear that public relations work is deemed frivolous, particularly within the event planning realm (Samantha’s speciality). However, I must say that Samantha’s attitude has made me even more emboldened on this possible future career path.

Events are crucial to an organization’s success and brand awareness. Community outreach cannot simply be online! What is better for a brand’s reputation than a good event with the perfect party planner?

It’s not silly, it’s strategic, and if Samantha Jones knows anything, it’s strategy.

Jenna Rink (13 Going on 30)

After a disastrous seven minutes in heaven, Jenna Rink enters MY version of heaven (living in a Fifth Avenue apartment and working for a fashion magazine).

While Jenna Rink navigates being transported into a 30-year-old body, conflict is also ensuing in the office of Poise, her favorite fashion magazine where she works as an editor.

We see Jenna face many of the same struggles millions of other communicators are dealing with in real life: looming presentations, competing outlets, plagiarism and some workplace backstabbing.

I love this representation of magazine editing, especially since it highlights not only the writing elements of communication, but the aesthetic design (this one is for you Strat Comm girls). Somewhat similar to newspapers, the layout of the Poise is just as important as the content shared.

Additionally, the big presentation Jenna is preparing for in the movie is a Poise reband. I know my other girls in the Jandoli School can relate when I say that my entire four years have been spent doing campaign redesigns.

I have spent hours on Canva working on business proposals and marketing overhauls attempting to bring an idea or company from drab to fab (new social media ideas, influencer relations, SWOT analyses, PR statements, etc.).

I think this idea of presenting a rebrand was extremely realistic to what a real communicator is working on.

Carrie Bradshaw (Sex And The City… again)

No, Sex and the City is still not a movie, but I saved the best for last.

Carrie Bradshaw is an all-around true main character. She’s real! She makes mistakes, falls in love, has many fashion choices (for better or for worse), and for my biased Jandoli heart, she is, most of all, a writer.

I love our communication school, but sometimes I forget that writing can be about something other than sports or politics! Carrie, who truly should be the mascot and poster child for Her Campus Media, has my dream career. On her own hours, she gets to write about love and life, real everyday living. Yes, some of her quotes are a bit… Carrie… but she discusses (yet, never really answers) the questions many of us talk about over lunch.

“The fact is, the act of cheating is defined by the act of getting caught. One doesn’t exist without the other. I wondered, was Samantha right? Is cheating like the proverbial tree in the forest? That it doesn’t exist if there’s no one around to catch you? In a gravity-free world of ‘anything goes’, what constitutes cheating?”

In a perfect world I am Carrie Bradshaw but in DC writing for Her Campus or the Atlantic everyday for ever and ever, always planning my next longform op-ed piece.

Some honorable mentions:

Becky Fuller from ‘Morning Glory’

Harper from ‘Set it Up’

Annie from ‘Sleepless in Seattle’

Josie from ‘Never Been Kissed’

Female communicators are the backbones of society, or at least the romcom industry.

JWIC ladies, keep designing, keep planning, and keep writing. Be sure to reward yourself with a Meg Ryan movie after your work is done, preferably When Harry Met Sally to see another wonderful writer.