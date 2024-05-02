The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It has finally come time to say goodbye to one of if not the best years of my life. Before coming to St. Bonaventure I was terrified that I would not find my place. Looking back now I cannot believe I ever thought that way. I have fallen in love with this place and so many tears have been shed about the fact that I have to leave this place in a week. Obviously, I will be back again next year but the thought of going on a break from the little life I have here is heartbreaking.

I have a routine here that I love like no other. I get up go to class and then spend my free time with my friends until around 11 pm and then go to bed just to do it all over again. It is a set schedule that I find so hard to give up. I had never felt put together like this until I came to college. Being here has made me a completely new person.

The hardest part is actually leaving the friends I have made at college. Before coming to college they say that you met your people in college and that is the absolute truth. It also makes leaving them for break the absolute hardest part. They will no longer be a hallway away from me if I need anything. In a few months, I will actually be living with one of them but the end of August still cannot come soon enough.

It was not until a couple of months ago that I realized leaving this place would be harder than I ever thought. I found out that this place had become my true home. Don’t get me wrong I will love where I came from and will forever be grateful for it. But. St. Bonaventure is my new home and will be for the next 3 years of my life.

The opportunities that have been given to me by this University just in my couple of months here. Especially through the SBU chapter of Her Campus. This is one of the first clubs I joined on campus and it is by far my favorite. The relationships I have built through this club are one of my favorites and I cannot wait for more years of Her Campus to come.

There is so much that I do not want to leave here but what is keeping me calm is how I will be back to my lovely little life in only a few short months. I am already counting down the days!