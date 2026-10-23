The Girl In The Mirror

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s a certain kind of pain that comes with looking in the mirror and wishing you could see yourself without the scarring, without the pimples. Not because you think you’re ugly, but because you’re tired. Tired of trying products that don’t work, covering your face with makeup, and letting something you can’t control decide how you feel about yourself.

For some girls, breaking out is one pimple that disappears in two, maybe three days. For others, it’s waking up every morning and checking which new spots appear overnight. It’s zooming in on pictures and wondering if people are looking at you funny or staring at your skin instead of enjoying the moment.

One of the hardest parts is hearing someone with one small red dot on their face say, “Oh my god, I’m breaking out so bad.” They might not mean anything by it, but for someone who’s struggled with acne, those words can hurt. If one pimple is a disaster to someone else, what does that make the face you’ve been trying to accept for years?

Then come the comments: “Just wash your face.” “Try eating healthier.” “Workout more.” “Just use skincare.” As if you haven’t already tried all of those things. People don’t see the money you spend on products, the routines you follow, or the disappointment when nothing works. Acne can be caused by hormones, genetics, and other factors too, but people still act like it means you aren’t taking care of yourself or your body. Their comments can make you feel like you’re doing something wrong when you’re just trying your best.

Even strangers feel comfortable pointing out your skin or giving advice you never asked for. They might forget their comments five seconds after the conversation ends, but for you, those words stay with you for weeks, months. They see a few spots on your face, but you feel the weight of every single one pushing down on you.

Acne can become more than just a skin problem. It can become an insecurity, change how you see yourself; it can become you. Your smile slowly begins to fade, and the things you like about yourself slowly become more insecurities because you’re too focused on what you wish you could change. You don’t notice the beauty in yourself. You and your friends could be talking about anything without realizing you cried when you saw yourself in the mirror while getting ready that morning.

Social media makes it 100 times worse. Everywhere you look, girls have smooth, glass-like skin, perfect makeup, and pictures that make their skin look flawless. Even when you know beauty filters exist, it’s hard not to compare yourself. You start to wonder what it feels like to wake up with clear skin and not immediately want to cover your face or avoid any mirrors.

This is where pretty privilege comes in. People who fit society’s beauty standards can sometimes receive more attention, compliments, kindness, and opportunities. It’s unfair, but appearance can affect how people are treated, and that’s just how this generation was told to live. Girls with acne might feel like their skin makes people overlook everything else about them. You could be funny, kind, smart, strong, and skinny but still feel like people look at your skin before they notice you.

Maybe life would feel easier with clear skin. Maybe you would take pictures without having to check for “bumps on your face” first, go to school without makeup, or talk to someone you like without having to worry about what they think of you. Acne can affect confidence, friendships, dating, and how willing you are to put yourself out there. It can turn an outgoing, extroverted girl into someone who stays quiet and hides behind the mask of makeup.

The saddest part is how young women learn to hate the way they look because of something they can’t control. We’re supposed to make memories and figure out who we are as we grow up, but some of us spend those years wishing we could change what we see in the mirror. Think about how many pictures never get taken, how many plans get canceled, and how many compliments go unaccepted, all because a girl can’t believe she could be beautiful with acne.

To the girls with clear skin, this is not about making you feel guilty at all; it’s about understanding that something so small to you might be something another girl constantly thinks about every single day. You never know what someone is struggling with, even when you can see it on their face.

And to the girls with acne, your skin is not a reflection of your cleanliness, your worth, or how healthy you are. You’re allowed to feel frustrated and wish your skin were different. Learning to love you for you doesn’t mean pretending nothing hurts; it means refusing to believe that the thing that’s hurting you isn’t the only thing that defines you.

Maybe your skin will clear up; maybe it’ll take time, but whatever happens, don’t put your life on hold while you wait for your skin to change. Take the pictures, go on the date, wear the outfit, and laugh without covering your face. You deserve memories of growing up, not just memories of wishing you looked like the girl you saw on social media.

Years from now, I hope you remember the friends, laughter, and moments that make you smile, instead of remembering how many pimples you had on your face. There’s so much more about you that deserves attention and love, other than just your acne.

Clear skin might change how you feel when you look in a mirror, and there’s nothing wrong with wanting that. But it should never, ever, be the price you have to pay before allowing yourself to feel beautiful.

You are more than just the pimples on your face, more than those pictures you delete because the makeup didn’t cover enough, and more than those nasty comments you replay in your head. Nobody should have to wait until their skin is clear to feel worthy of being seen.