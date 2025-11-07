The Gift That Always Makes Me Cry

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Now that Halloween is behind us, we can skip ahead to more important business—my birthday.

As much as I love Thanksgiving, my birthday falls just five short days after. November always feels like a blur: the first week is for recovering from Halloween; the second is following the regular routine; the third is full of hope, counting down to Thanksgiving break; and finally, the last few days are spent at home with family and friends. This rhythm makes the month fly by—and suddenly, it’s my birthday.

It’s my second-favorite day of the year, right behind Christmas. This special day of mine, without fail, ends in tears.

Not because I’m sad. But because I’m overwhelmed with love.

For as long as I can remember, birthdays have been a big deal in my family. From birthday breakfasts to special dinners, desserts, and gifts, they go all out. I’ve never asked for any of it—it’s just become the norm. One rule my sister and I always come back to is this: how someone treats you on your birthday shows how much they care. It might sound strange, but it’s always been our guiding principle.

My closest friends know exactly what I want each year. I’ve never asked for expensive gifts because, to me, one thing is truly priceless: a heartfelt card.

Every holiday, I pour my heart into the cards I write for others, using them to express how much I love and appreciate them. When my birthday rolls around, the roles reverse. In my closet at home, I have a bin full of cards I’ve received over the years. Some are simple “Happy Easter” notes, others are full-on love letters. Whenever I’m going through a tough time, I pull them out and reread the sweet words people have written to me. It never fails to lift my spirits.

Every year on my birthday, I feel deeply loved—inside and out—and that feeling overwhelms me. It’s not unusual for my eyes to well up when the candles are in front of me or as I’m falling asleep that night. The tears aren’t from sadness, but from the sheer gratitude bubbling to the surface.

So yes, my birthday ends in tears. But they’re the kind of tears that remind me how lucky I am to be surrounded by people who love me deeply—and who know that sometimes, the most meaningful gift is just a few words written from the heart.