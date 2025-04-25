The Future is Scary, but Bright

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have finally made a decision about my future after Bonaventure. I will be going to American University, and I will be in the Master of Public Policy program. This decision took me almost a month to make because I got into all four of the schools I applied to, so I had a difficult time picking.

Now, for like the last three weeks, I have had it narrowed down to two schools, and it was stressing me out that I had a hard time picking one. I think it was stressing my mom out, too. Every day, I either got a call or a text asking if I had made a decision yet. However, after my disastrous first undergrad decision (picking a school that I did not even like when I was devastated after being waitlisted, hating that school and transferring to Bonaventure) even though it ended up being ok because I love Bonas and do not regret how I got here, I wanted to find the grad school for me on the first try.

My mom is a big believer that everything happens for a reason, and it is because of this that I feel American University is the school for me. I toured it while in high school, and I fell in love with it. This was the school that waitlisted me to start the chain of events that eventually led me to write this article at Bonas. For whatever reason, American University was not in the cards for me at the time, but I believe it is now.

I am excited for the new journey I will be starting, but I am sad to leave Bonaventure. Bonaventure has truly shaped who I am as a person, and while it will be sad, I also know that it is time for me to leave and explore more.

I have already registered for my first three graduate classes, met with my academic advisor, and started to look at apartments in the areas of DC I am interested in living in. As my time at Bonaventure dwindles, I get more and more excited for August. Since I’m from Allegany, I have truly only ever known one area, so I am nervous, but I know I am making the right decision for my future. It is scary but necessary in life. One cannot avoid the unknown.

Plus, I know that Bonaventure will always have a place for me. Once a Bonnie, always a Bonnie.