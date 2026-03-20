The Friendship I Didn’t Expect to Find

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If there’s one thing college has taught me, it’s that sometimes the people who are meant to be in your life come when you least expect them. I came here thinking I had already met all the people who would matter most to me, that the friendships I built growing up would define the rest of my life. But college has a funny way of proving that life still has so much more in store for you.

Coming to college, I was at a rough spot with my friends from high school. I was still holding onto the past and the friends I had made along the way. I was terrified to leave the people I called my best friends at the time. But I would soon realize I had nothing to be scared of because coming here, I found my person, my best friend.

I found someone who knows me better than anyone else. Someone who can look at my face and know exactly what I’m thinking. She accepts me no matter what and provides a space for me to be vulnerable without any sort of judgment. She pushes me to be a better person by encouraging me to achieve my goals and is someone who will always be involved in every situation or decision in my life, big or small.

The friendship I found here showed me what it truly means to have someone in your corner. It’s the late-night talks about everything and nothing, the laughs that make your stomach hurt, and the quiet moments where you don’t even need to say a word to understand each other. It’s knowing that no matter how stressful school gets or how uncertain life feels, there’s always someone right beside you who believes in you.

It’s the kind of friendship where I can vent and say the same things over and over again, knowing she will listen every single time until I feel okay. She’s always willing to give me the honest truth, even when it is hard to hear and reminds me of who I am when I start to forget. Having someone who supports you like that, someone who stands by you no matter what you’re going through, is something I will never take for granted.

Having that person has changed my entire college experience. The scary moments became less intimidating, the hard days became easier to handle, and the good moments became even better because I had someone to share them with. She reminds me that I’m capable of more than I think and that I’m never alone in figuring life out.

Looking back now, I realize that leaving home didn’t mean losing the people who mattered to me. Instead, it made room in my life for a friendship I didn’t even know I needed. Sometimes stepping into the unknown is exactly what leads you to the people who will change your life the most.

And somehow, in the place I was most scared to go, I found the person I was meant to meet all along, the person who made it feel like home.