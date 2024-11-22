The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ah. A popular, somewhat infamous, question that circles frequently amongst the medium of female friendships.

I can say, I have had this discussion quite frequently. It always starts with someone talking about a good book they are reading, and then eventually transitions into a talk of “Okay… what’s the best book trope?”. This either transcends into a very reciprocative conversation, or a battleground of opinions.

Now in my experience, I have found a lot of the same answers from people. The typical, friends to lovers, enemies to lovers, maybe throw in a few fake dating or love triangle enthusiasts.

But for me, there is one book trope that reigns supreme… one I never hear about but would definitely fight to the death over.

ONLY. ONE. BED.

Yup.

As soon as a hotel or other random location is mentioned, I know what is coming. The main characters are going to roll up, figure out whatever room they got booked in has only one bed, OBVIOUSLY act all upset about it, and then inevitably wake up cuddling in the morning or something. AND I EAT IT UP EVERYTIME.

Bonus points if it is an “enemies to lovers” work…. I love to see people that “hate” each other discover they actually need each other like breathing, because when there is only one bed there is only one outcome: MAJOR RELATIONSHIP DEVELOPMENT. Extra bonus points here if the mistake is made totally because there was an assumption that the pair were a couple, to which we get to read the most delusional “disgust” (I am talking about “Like we would ever be a couple” vibes.) and start begging our main characters to wake up.

When I go through a random AO3 kick, as soon as I see the tag “onlyonebed” consider me SAT. Curled up even. I will be reading whatever work of literary genius that I know is to come.

I know the trope seems cheesy, predictable, or even stupid, but it is so much more to me. I love the notion that love is a force that cannot be stopped and WILL find its way no matter what you have to say about it.

The feeling of being so frustrated by tension and slow burn that you just wish something would force the two together and then reading that poor hotel receptionist bring up a mistake in a booking…. UGH. Need it like water.

Highly recommend this trope. 10/10. Chef’s kiss.

Honorary mention to the trope where it is enemies to lovers, and then one of the two gets hurt and it changes everything. IYKYK.

What is your fave?