Sydney White / Amanda Bynes
SBU | Culture

The Essence Of Sisterhood

Lindsay Whitaker Student Contributor, St. Bonaventure University
I have always wanted to be in a sorority. I have known that I wanted to be in one since I was in elementary school, and I drove through a college campus in Pennsylvania, and I saw sorority houses. When I was applying to college, one of my top priorities was that the school had a sorority. Every school that I applied to had Greek life, except for St. Bonaventure. The main reason I applied to St. Bonaventure was that I heard the business school was really good, and they had good sports.

When I decided that I was coming here, I realized that I would not be getting the Greek life aspect of college. At the interest meeting my freshman year, when the president talked about how they were going to include a sorority aspect with Bigs and Littles into the club, I immediately knew that I was going to join. I have always liked to write, and I loved that they included different ways to connect with the members of the club.

At the first sisterhood meeting of the year, the Big/Little reveal, I stood nervously wondering who my big would be. I walked out of the meeting so excited to have a big and feel like I was in a “sorority,” and I began to fall in love with Her Campus.

This year, I am in my second year of being a member of the Her Campus chapter at SBU, and I couldn’t be more excited. I love all of the girls, and I am so excited to see what this year has in store. With my one year of experience in Her Campus, I am able to be a Big instead of a Little. This year’s event, “Strangers to Sisters” gave all new feelings. Revealing to my Little that I was their Big made me so excited. I couldn’t wait to announce my Little and officially meet her and get to know her.

When I saw my Little, walking up to me for the first time, I was filled with excitement. I talked to my Little for two hours, and the time flew by. We talked about everything from school, sports, to The Summer I Turned Pretty and Taylor Swift. We also took pictures of the sunset, which was a vibrant pink and orange color. I am so excited to have a Little, and I am so excited to see where this year takes me with the Big and Little program.

Lindsay Whitaker is from Rochester NY and is a member of the St. Bonaventure University Her Campus chapter. Lindsay is excited to write about self-care, fashion, and pop culture. She is also excited to write and meet all of the other girls in this chapter. Lindsay is currently a sophomore majoring in marketing, and she has joined other clubs such as the American Marketing Association, club tennis, and the dance team. In her free time, Lindsay enjoys watching shows, hanging out with friends, and playing tennis. She has also been working with kids for years, and she works as a camp counselor during the summer. She also loves to shop, and hang out with her family.