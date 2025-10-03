The Essence Of Sisterhood

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have always wanted to be in a sorority. I have known that I wanted to be in one since I was in elementary school, and I drove through a college campus in Pennsylvania, and I saw sorority houses. When I was applying to college, one of my top priorities was that the school had a sorority. Every school that I applied to had Greek life, except for St. Bonaventure. The main reason I applied to St. Bonaventure was that I heard the business school was really good, and they had good sports.

When I decided that I was coming here, I realized that I would not be getting the Greek life aspect of college. At the interest meeting my freshman year, when the president talked about how they were going to include a sorority aspect with Bigs and Littles into the club, I immediately knew that I was going to join. I have always liked to write, and I loved that they included different ways to connect with the members of the club.

At the first sisterhood meeting of the year, the Big/Little reveal, I stood nervously wondering who my big would be. I walked out of the meeting so excited to have a big and feel like I was in a “sorority,” and I began to fall in love with Her Campus.

This year, I am in my second year of being a member of the Her Campus chapter at SBU, and I couldn’t be more excited. I love all of the girls, and I am so excited to see what this year has in store. With my one year of experience in Her Campus, I am able to be a Big instead of a Little. This year’s event, “Strangers to Sisters” gave all new feelings. Revealing to my Little that I was their Big made me so excited. I couldn’t wait to announce my Little and officially meet her and get to know her.

When I saw my Little, walking up to me for the first time, I was filled with excitement. I talked to my Little for two hours, and the time flew by. We talked about everything from school, sports, to The Summer I Turned Pretty and Taylor Swift. We also took pictures of the sunset, which was a vibrant pink and orange color. I am so excited to have a Little, and I am so excited to see where this year takes me with the Big and Little program.