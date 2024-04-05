The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When you think of procrastination you often think of the tedious things an individual puts off such as assignments and housework. I recently came across the quote “The cost of procrastination is the life you could have lived”, and it has changed the way I’ve been thinking about procrastination.

Procrastination happens every day. It has nothing to do with laziness. It happens with all the little things we tell ourselves we are gonna start to grow as an individual but simply never do. For instance, being more active, reading a book, spending more time outside or eating better.

We all are familiar with the excuses; “I’ll start tomorrow,” “I will get to that eventually,” or “I am too busy”. I was telling myself these same things, but if not now, when?

It’s never too late to start the damn thing.

The quicker you choose to move forward the quicker you will arrive at your goals. That applies to everything; new relationships, starting a routine, following a healthier lifestyle, and/or shifting your mindset.

Deep and honest conversations with yourself are challenging but vital to self-growth, give an understanding of when to challenge yourself to grow and change to achieve what is best for you in the long run.

Reminding yourself the past is simply the past and all you can do is move forward in the future.

Your inner critic will not guide you into what you hope to achieve. A negative mind can not follow a positive lifestyle.

The thing about change and growth is that it does not happen overnight, this is a continuous process. This can be discouraging in the moment, but slow progress is better than no progress.

Growth isn’t always gonna appear in grandiose ways, minimal glimpses of progress can be found within the journey. A little bit of progress every day adds up.

You’re evolving every single day and you may not even feel it in the moment. Just remember your future self will thank you.

You will always have a past version of yourself that is proud of the current version of you but never stop pushing yourself to grow.

Six months from now you can either be in the same place mentally/physically/emotionally or you can be in a better place.

Above all else it’s important to remember everyone’s journey looks different. The end goal is to make yourself proud.