The DWTS Dedication Night Performances That Had Me in Tears

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One episode of Dancing with the Stars never fails to move me: Dedication Night. Although I am always looking forward to watching all the amazing dancing and competition in each episode, there is nothing like seeing these celebrities dedicate their performance to those who have meant the world to them.

There are so many performances that moved me during this year’s Dedication Night, but there are four that I would specifically want to mention: Amber Glenn, Ezra Frech, Harry Shum Jr., and Tatyana Ali.

Amber Glenn’s Emotional Tribute to Her Sister

Out of all the performances, Amber’s contemporary dance with Pasha was easily my favorite and the one that made me the most emotional.

Amber dedicated her dance to her sister, Brooke, and shared how their relationship had changed over the years. Growing up, the two weren’t necessarily close, but as they got older and Amber began struggling more with her mental health, Brooke became one of the people she could rely on.

What made this story so touching to me was how their relationship developed over time. Just because siblings aren’t particularly close when they’re younger doesn’t mean they can’t become each other’s biggest supporters later in life.

Their contemporary routine to “Breathe Me” by Sia was already emotional, but having Brooke join Amber on the dance floor made the performance even more meaningful. You could see how much the dedication meant to both of them.

Amber and Pasha received a 38 out of 40, earning the highest score of the night, and I think it was completely deserved. Between the story, the choreography, and the emotion behind every movement, it was easily the standout performance of the episode for me.

Ezra Frech’s Beautiful Contemporary Dance

Another performance I absolutely loved was Ezra and Daniella’s contemporary routine dedicated to Ezra’s mother.

While the story behind the dedication was touching, what stood out to me the most was the choreography itself. The way Ezra and Daniella moved together was beautiful, and I felt like every movement contributed to the emotion of the performance.

One of my favorite things about contemporary dances on DWTS is how much storytelling can happen without anyone saying a word. Ezra and Daniella’s routine was a perfect example of that.

Their connection throughout the dance made it one of my favorites of the night, and I loved seeing Ezra showcase a different side of himself as a performer.

Harry Shum Jr. Deserved a 10

Harry’s foxtrot with Jenna was another performance that stood out to me, especially because of the story he told through the dance.

Rather than simply dedicating the routine to his family, Harry found a way to incorporate them into the performance. Seeing his wife, children, and parents included made the entire dance feel much more personal.

I thought this was such a creative way to approach Dedication Night. The performance wasn’t just about Harry dancing for his family; it was about celebrating the people who have shaped his life and showing how important they are to him.

Harry and Jenna received a 36 out of 40, with four 9s from the judges. Personally, I think he deserved at least one 10. Between the storytelling, choreography, and emotion behind the performance, I felt like the routine deserved a little more recognition.

Tatyana Ali’s Tribute Brought All the Nostalgia

Tatyana’s Viennese waltz with Jan was another performance that made me emotional, but for a slightly different reason.

Tatyana dedicated her dance to the late James Avery, who played Uncle Phil on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. As someone who loves the nostalgia of older television shows, I thought this tribute was especially meaningful.

What really got me emotional was seeing Alfonso become part of the performance. Watching Tatyana and Alfonso, who played Ashley and Carlton Banks, come together to honor someone who was such an important part of their television family made the dance even more special.

It was one of those moments that reminded me how much certain television shows and characters can mean to people, even years after they’ve ended.

The combination of nostalgia, the dedication to James Avery, and Alfonso’s involvement made this one of my favorite moments of the episode.

Why Dedication Night Is So Special

What I love most about Dedication Night is that it gives viewers a chance to see a different side of the celebrities competing on Dancing with the Stars.

Throughout the season, we get to know them through their rehearsals, performances and interactions with their professional partners. But Dedication Night allows them to share more personal stories about the people who have influenced their lives.

This episode was a perfect example of how dancing can tell a story beyond just the choreography. Whether it was Amber honoring her sister, Ezra celebrating his mother, Harry incorporating his family, or Tatyana remembering James Avery, every performance had a deeper meaning.

While I enjoy the competitive side of Dancing with the Stars, episodes like this remind me that the show is about more than just scores and eliminations.

And if there’s one thing I learned from this Dedication Night, it’s that I should probably have tissues ready before watching next year’s episode.