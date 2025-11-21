The Comfort Shows I Rewatch Instead of Starting New Ones

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Some people love trying new shows. They’ll finish one and then dive right into another, ready for new plots, new characters, and new emotional damage. I am not that person. I am the girl who will spend twenty minutes scrolling, get overwhelmed, and then say, “forget it,” rewatching the same shows I have already seen five times. And honestly? I stand by it.

There’s just something so comforting about watching a show when you know exactly what’s coming. No jump scares, no unexpected heartbreak, no new characters to remember. It’s just pure, familiar vibes. The following are some of the shows I always return to—the ones that feel like a warm blanket, a weighted comfort item for my brain.

Bob’s Burgers

Bob’s Burgers is my ultimate comfort show. Nothing major ever goes wrong, and even when it does, it somehow doesn’t feel stressful. The Belchers are chaotic, weird, and lovable. Every episode is an easy, lighthearted watch-the kind you can play in the background while cleaning, cooking, or spiraling internally about your life choices.

Louise going unhinged? Tina writing erotic friend fiction? Gene being. Gene? It heals. It heals no matter how many times I watch it back; it’s the exact comfort I need after a long day.

Friends

When I really don’t want to think at all, Friends is the show I put on. It’s mindless in the best possible way. I know every joke already, but that’s exactly why it’s calming—nothing surprises me, nothing stresses me out, nothing requires emotional energy.

The most reassuring thing is knowing precisely when Joey’s going to say something ridiculous or when Ross is going to have an existential crisis. And honestly, the Thanksgiving episodes alone could count as therapy. It’s the definition of “turn-your-brain-off” television.

The Big Bang Theory

It just has this specific comfort energy. It’s nerdy, it’s silly, and somehow always puts me in a good mood. Sheldon is being dramatic. Penny is being over everyone’s nonsense. Leonard is the only one trying to hold the friend group together. Howard and Raj are doing whatever Howard and Raj do. There’s zero suspense-I know every storyline, every punchline, every character arc-and that’s what makes it perfect.

The Big Bang Theory is the show I put on if I want something entertaining but predictable, a show that feels familiar even if I’m not paying attention.

Glee

Glee is chaotic comfort TV. Does it make sense? Absolutely not, and it’s ridiculous, but do I rewatch it anyway? Every time.

There’s something about these songs, the over-the-top plotlines, and unhinged storytelling that draws me in. Glee is the show that I put on when I am looking for nostalgia mixed with drama, but in a way that doesn’t emotionally wreck me. It’s comforting because it’s messy—and sometimes watching fictional chaos makes real life chaos feel less loud.

Plus, I will never get tired of the music. Ever. I still know every performance, every mashup, every questionable solo. Don’t judge.

So, why do I re-watch instead of starting something new? For me, comfort shows are a way to shut off the world for a bit. New shows require attention. They expect you to be emotionally invested. Comfort shows just let you exist. They remind me of different times in my life—high school, early college, even childhood—and they make everything feel a little bit softer. And honestly, with how overwhelming life gets sometimes, something is healing about returning to stories I already know. Stories in which I don’t have to brace myself for anything. So yes, I’ll continue avoiding the dozen half-finished shows on my “Continue Watching” list. And yes, I will rewatch these four comfort shows until I can quote them in my sleep. Watching new shows is optional, but comfort shows are timeless favorites.