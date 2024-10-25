The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I know, I know. The title of this article may throw some of you off. Let me explain, I promise I have a plan here.

One of my favorite trends on TikTok has been around for a hot minute and rarely fails to bring tears to my eyes. I always am a sucker for the “in another life” videos, which show friends or relationships that fit a specific type or trope in comparison to the person that posted the video.

Anytime I see a video like this that highlights a goofy group of four, chances are I’m either giggly or swiping away tears while sending it to my roommates’ group chat. Whether it be “Sex and the City”, some of the friars who live at Mt. Irenaeus, or even some of our other friends on campus, my roommates and I love to see ourselves as members of another group.

Even things as silly as “Mario Kart” characters seem so clear to me regarding who is who in my house.

My roommate Riley is clearly Bowser Jr. I can’t even really explain why other than she is spunky. She kind of just exudes Bowser Jr. in the best way (he was the character I spent my whole childhood trying to unlock).

My roommate Claire is Yoshi, hands down. She is dependable, funny and the character that many people think of when they think of “Mario Kart”.

My roommate Ellie is Luigi (she thinks I will write that she’s Donkey Kong). Luigi has some of the most iconic lines and sound effects in the entire franchise. We quote Ellie by far the most in our house.

Though it seems silly to play this game, in my mind, I find it comforting to know that there are recognizable qualities in me and my roommates that make these characters lovable.

As an English teacher, I use the terms compare and contrast all the time. Do I have many contrasting qualities from those around me that make me special and unique? Absolutely. Do I do my best to highlight those as frequently as I can? Again, totally! But just because there are things that make me unique doesn’t mean we can’t also find beauty and joy in our fabulous qualities we share.

I will always be happy to be an Amy March, a King Boo, a Carrie Bradshaw, a Hermione Granger, a Jessica Day, a Janine Teagues, and that doesn’t make me any less happy and proud to just be Leah!