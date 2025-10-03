Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The Coffee and Men Correlation

Gabrielle Martin Student Contributor, St. Bonaventure University
The start of every day for me begins with a coffee. I not only drink this for the caffeine content, but also for the taste. The taste of coffee is something that I have loved since the ripe age of 12. Although this is one of the best parts of my morning, it goes downhill quickly.

The product of my caffeine consumption ends up with a terrible stomachache that I can attribute to the concoction of coffee that I drank. You would think that after years of this happening, it would make me not want to drink coffee anymore. But that is far from the truth. In fact, I still wake up every single day excited for my coffee.

The other day, I was having this experience, and it felt like another feeling I had known previously. The same feeling that I have felt a few too many times. The feeling of talking to a man. Specifically, a man who is not good for you. The kind of man you know will not work out in the end.

But, instead of cutting things off early, you take the temporary fix. The issue with taking this temporary fix is the bad ending that is yet to come. The end that comes with sleepless nights and the worst stomach aches possible. The kind of stomach aches that make you never want to feel this way again.

Some people may believe this is a stretch, but I believe these are the exact same feelings. When you know that you should not do it, but it is all you want. Therefore, you do it anyways and deal with the consequences that are to come.

Although this is not a good idea, in the moment, it is always the choice most people will make. I know I have made this choice numerous times in my years of dating. The reason we do this ties back to my point about wanting the temporary fix. I drink my coffee for the temporary caffeine and the good taste of it. And in the past, I have talked to men who are not good for me because they give me temporary joy that, in the moment, is what I want.

Over the last year of my life or so, I have tried to stray away from this feeling. Thinking long-term instead of short-term. And although the feeling of a temporary fix is good in the moment, the stomachache and all of the emotions that come after that moment is gone are not worth it. However, when it comes to my coffee, I will always keep the temporary fix.

