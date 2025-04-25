The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It is hard to believe that I am at the homestretch in college.

Pretty soon, there will be no more roommate pregames, porch parties, and nights congregating in the downstairs living room on our two sofas.

While I will be back in Allegany next year, the rest of my roommates will not. We will be spread across the East Coast between Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, North Carolina, and Washington, D.C.

I look forward to the weekend trips where we get to visit each other, but who knows how soon and how often that will happen. We are all busy and successful women (yes, I am tooting our own horn there), and I know that it will be easier said than done to all get together as a house again.

However, in these final days together, we are determined to check off our bucket list of “lasts”. May I introduce you to our Castle Countdown?

I have been internally making a running list in my head of places I want to go to or things I want to do before we leave, but now there’s a poster in our dining room signifying all of our final desires. The objective is to cross off all of the items, obviously, but we recognize that not everyone will get to be a part of each accomplishment. For this reason, there’s an ambitious number of things. Also, for this reason, this is why I am sitting out of the QQ Buffet trip.

Allow me to tell you about the items I can’t wait to cross off the shared list, but also the own list in my brain.

Randy’s

I love Randy’s, yet I always forget about it. Their “crystal crack” sauce on their chicken tenders or chicken wings is one of my favorite sauces to exist– and I love my sauces. Bonus points if I can sit outside on their patio because I never have.

Twist and Shake

Believe it or not, I have never made a trip to Twist and Shake during all of my four years here as a student. I really would like to walk there and back if it’s a nice day; it will feel like a reward. I am craving the vanilla and chocolate soft serve twist with rainbow sprinkles that I have never had from there but is waiting for me.

Walk the Entire Allegheny River Trail

I have only walked the small portion of the trail that starts near the tennis courts parking lot, and then I divert off the path towards Francis and the Townhouses. I would love to do the entire six-mile loop. Too bad it won’t be with the fall foliage!

Honorable mention: We also want to do a wine walk on our campus. We could always pair the six miles with wine?!

Get Graduation Photos

Thanks to our roommate Rylie, she recruited us a wonderful local photographer to take group and individual graduation photos for us on campus. I am so excited to get my makeup, hair, and dress in order for this. Even though it will be the most bittersweet get-ready-with-me, I am looking forward to those photos to have and hold onto forever.

Win Spring Weekend Kickball… or at least two games

Crazy take, I know, but listen. We have Grace Swan back on our team this year, and that girl was an MVP sophomore year during our All My Pitches Love Me reign. We won two games with her and lost to the team that won the entire tournament. Last year, Kicki Minaj won the first game and then lost a heartbreaker against the men’s basketball team.

How amazing would it be to close out senior year saying that we won a solid amount of games?! Gosh, I love Spring Weekend.

The clock is ticking, but I want to make the most out of our final days. Like I said, I can’t be the roommate of Rylie, Grace, Keli, Allie, Natalie, and Emily forever, but while I am, I want to make our final moments as roommates together as special and packed as possible.

We will never be this young again, or however the saying goes.