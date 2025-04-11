The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A few weeks ago, my roommates and I decided to create an events calendar with all of our things on it. In a flurry of color, writing, and doodling all over this calendar with all of our laptops open and our 100 Things Left to do poster pulled off the wall, and sprawled all across the floor, we finally finished it.

Many a time when I have walked into my living room since the completion of the colorful calendar, I have found myself in awe of the amount of content on it. I know, I know. Hypocritical of the girl who wrote about if she was not going to be busy, it darn well wasn’t going to be because I don’t have enough colors to do it. This calendar proves I DEFINITELY have enough colors to do it (Shoutout to Riley’s flair pens; they really get the job done).

The swirl of all four of our different handwritings and little doodles has me in a trance. I know that all of the things coming up are exciting, and that should be the thing that I’m looking forward to. My last dance show. Our magazine release. The last day of classes after four collective years here at St. Bonaventure. GRADUATION? While I am excited to do all of those things (like truly beyond everything, I really am), I find myself smiling and reveling in the last few empty weeks before Easter break.

I have this internal battle every weekend of “Do I want to go out?” As much as I love my dance parties in Burton’s back room or on the OP’s porch, I also love my cozy living room, where I can sit and watch “Survivor”, “Riverdale”, or even “The Bachelor” (but only Joey’s season) on repeat. That aspect of college is so tied into my normal, daily life that sometimes I forget to appreciate it, and I am going to make a vow to consciously not ignore those moments or write them off as an everyday thing anymore because, in about 40 days, it won’t be.

Taylor Swift once said, “Take this moment now, capture it, remember it.” I am a chronic Digi Cam friend, and I love to take photos of all of our essential and happy moments. These usually consist of a formal here, a show there, or even a fun day trip. But I think the next thing I am going to capture is all four of us sitting in our living room because I love those moments just as much and want to remember them just as fondly.