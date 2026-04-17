The Books I Never Would’ve Read — But Ended Up Loving

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Reading has always been one of my favorite hobbies, but since coming to college, it’s slowly taken a backseat. Between classes, assignments, and everything else, it felt like I never had time to pick up a book. And when I did, I stayed firmly in my comfort zone, usually reaching for romance and nothing else.

That changed this semester when I took a women in literature class that pushed me to read outside of my usual picks. Over the course of the semester, I read five novels I would never have chosen on my own, and I’m so glad I did. Each one offered a completely different perspective on womanhood, identity, and the challenges women face, both historically and today.

If you’re looking to expand your reading list, here are five novels I think are absolutely worth picking up:

1. Girl with a Pearl Earring

Set in the 1660s, this novel imagines the story behind Johannes Vermeer’s famous painting. It follows Griet, a 16-year-old maid navigating life in a wealthy household, where she becomes entangled in a quiet but powerful connection with Vermeer. The novel beautifully explores class differences, gender expectations, and the tension between duty and desire.

2. Piglet

This novel centers on Piglet, a bride-to-be counting down the days to her wedding, until her fiancé’s betrayal turns her world upside down just days before the ceremony. What makes this story stand out is its raw and honest portrayal of women’s complicated relationship with food, control, and self-worth. It’s uncomfortable at times, but feels deeply real.

3. The Poet X

Told through powerful verse, the novel follows Xiomara, a Dominican American teenager struggling to find her voice while dealing with strict religious expectations at home. As she turns to poetry, Xiomara begins to understand herself, her body, and what she truly believes. It’s an empowering story about identity, expression, and self-acceptance.

4. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo

This novel tells the story of Evelyn Hugo, a glamorous and cunning Hollywood actress who rose to fame in the 1950s. known as much for her seven marriages as her career, Evelyn reveals the truth behind her life, showing the sacrifices she made to succeed. It’s a captivating look at fame, identity, and the pressure women face to fit society’s expectations.

5. Parable of the Sower

Set in a dystopian future between 2024 and 2027, this novel imagines a world shaped by climate change, inequality, and societal collapse. It follows Lauren Olamina, a young woman who must navigate a dangerous and unstable world while developing her own belief system. The story is both unsettling and thought-provoking, highlighting what it means to find meaning in a broken world.

Each of these novels explores different aspects of womanhood that aren’t always openly discussed, from identity and body image to power and survival. While I may not have picked them up on my own, they pushed me out of my comfort zone and completely changed the way I think about reading, and about the stories women deserve to have told.