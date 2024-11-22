The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

“A bond between Bonnies that will last a lifetime.” Olivia Francis

As many people on campus know, I have been a student worker at the Rathskeller for over a year now. There are many things I like about my job from my amazing coworkers who keep my sanity intact during those hard days to gaining experience in the food service industry. Although I love doing that, the main days I enjoy working are the basketball game days and it’s not because of the money.

Okay yeah, getting tips from people who recognize your hard work and great customer service is nice. But the reason I say I like working these days is because I love watching how alumni interact with one another. When you think about it, a lot of these people haven’t seen each other in years so to see them happy to see someone they went to school with so many years ago is refreshing.

If you don’t go to St. Bonaventure University and you’re curious on what I’m talking about, let me give you an example. Last Saturday, I was working at the Skeller for that basketball game. As I was standing in the doorway leading between behind the bar and the kitchen, I saw these group of men drinking bud lights and wearing Bonas gear. At first, I didn’t think anything of it because it’s just a group of dudes catching up while enjoying a beer, but I realized later that it was much more than that.

These guys ended up staying at the Skeller a lot longer than I thought they would and the only reason that they were there for that long was because they were really enjoying each other’s company and reminiscing on the old days. Even before they left, they asked me to take a picture of them so that way they could remember this moment forever. Watching them and how they acted around each other hasn’t left my mind in days.

With this experience, this made me establish something in my head called the Bona bond. The way I would phrase this idea for someone is that this is a bond formed by individuals here at St. Bonaventure that will last a lifetime. So even if you are a current student that is going to miss your friends after you guys all graduate, don’t worry! No matter where you are, Bonnies will always find each other.

So, when we were told that Bonnies always stick together, that was not a lie. Looking for a job? Trying to learn about people’s experiences to determine if St. Bonaventure is the right school for you? You can always trust a Bonnie to have your back and help you with anything you need. As they always say, Bonaventure is more than a school, it’s a home away from home.