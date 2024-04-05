The Best Thing About College: Fashion Edition

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I first came to college, I was worried about a lot of things. Sharing a room with someone, having all my necessities, and realizing I will be on my own from here on out, but one of the things that I was constantly nervous about was the idea of picking out my own outfit for the day.

Ever since 2nd grade, I was forced to wear a uniform as I went to private schools my entire life. Although the colors did not look the best, it saved me the time and stress of deciding what to wear. Then, my senior year of high school happened. Everyone had an option: stick to the uniforms or dress in professional wear. By that time, I wanted to try something new. So, I experimented with different colors of pants, shirts, and blazers.

This is how I discovered that red was the ideal color I should wear.

Whenever I chose to wear my red blazer with gold buttons, I would get many compliments throughout the day. There was a time when I was walking in the hallway, a girl said hello and she just looked down at my outfit and said, “Olivia, you look so good in that color!” Even to this day, that remark brings a smile to my face.

Making the decision to wear professional attire to school during my senior year helped me understand what clothes I felt most comfortable in. It also made the transition from high school to college so much easier for me. During the spring and summer time, I will wear different short-sleeved shirts while pairing them with distinct earrings or necklaces, while during the fall and winter seasons, I will gladly state myself as a turtleneck girly. If I want to feel special that day, I will even wear a different hat or scarf to help coordinate with my outfit.

You see, college is a place where individuals can begin to feel a sense of freedom and individuality. When I walk around campus, I see so many people wearing a variety of different articles of clothing. Especially as the warm weather starts to roll in, so many people will wear the most vibrant and unique clothing as this gives them the ability to show off their personality.

Now, if you are choosing to wear something for yourself or someone else, that is fine. At the end of the day, you should wear something that makes you feel special in your own way!