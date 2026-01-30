The Best Place Ever… My Animal Crossing Island

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Since my freshman year of high school, I have been signing into a second home of sorts… my island on “Animal Crossing: New Horizons.”.

I cozy up, pull out my special edition Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch, and all is well in the world.

I named the island itself “Eroda”… IYKYK. It made sense for the time, but I am slightly wishing I could change it every now and then.

I’ve maxed out at 10 villagers, whom I absolutely adore. Allow me to introduce you!

Lolly An adorable affectionate cat, who loves sweet food and drinks with a dream of being a chef. Gala A precious pig I moved on in honor of my mom’s favorite animal; she cracks me up cause she calls me “snortie”. Fauna Fauna is a deer that sort of brings the caring grandma energy I need to my island, while adoring nature and being oh so lovable. Daisy The newest addition to my island, a dog who describes herself as “Just a regular girl in a crazy world!”. I’m loving learning more about her! Savannah A zebra, and a real family gal, always mentioning needing to call her mom and dad. A real music lover as well. Iggly One of my OG islanders, a penguin who loves working out and playing sports. Clyde MY FAVORITE. The funniest neon green horse who loves running around (he calls it playing), food, and cracking the silliest but best one-liners ever. He also loves a good nap. Norma A gleeful pink cow who loves plants and is frequently found fishing in the pond by her house. Diana An absolute diva of a deer, who loves fashion and seldom leaves the comfort of her luxury home. Mira The second of my OG villagers, a bunny who loves fitness, jokes, and for some reason dressing like a superhero… HIGHLY recommend looking these guys up for a visual

Not very unexpectedly, my island is pretty female dominated, and I plan to keep it that way.

All of my pre-built island establishments are fully developed (the museum, shops, hotel, etc.), but I have spent a lot of time adding other features, like my tiki bar, outdoor cafe, farmers market, and outdoor movie theater.

Overall, playing this game reminds me that things don’t always have to be so complicated. It’s okay to shed a tear at something an animated cat said to you after a hard day. Decompressing doesn’t have to look productive at all. You get the point.

So thank you Animal Crossing, for six grand years and counting. Forever a favorite place to be.