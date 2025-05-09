The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sorting through grandma’s VHS tapes. Fighting with friends and siblings over which movie to watch. Running to get popcorn while the opening credits roll. This is what my Friday nights looked like as a kid.

Obviously, Netflix has been around for my entire life. But I have always preferred old movies on the VHS because I like owning physical copies of my favorite movies. I still miss the feeling of excitedly popping my favorite Disney movie into the VHS player.

In the spirit of nostalgia, I am going to list my favorite Walt Disney films so that I can reminisce on my childhood.

1. The Fox and the Hound

Released in 1981, The Fox and the Hound is a heartbreaking tale of the friendship between two animals that were destined to be enemies. This movie would make me bawl my eyes out as a kid and I am not ashamed to say that it still does.

2. The Aristocats

I am and have always been a cat lover. This movie was like a dream come true to little me. It warms my heart to know that with her white fur and blue eyes, my cat is a spitting image of Marie.

3. The Lion King (1994)

A true classic. When I think of VHS, I think of the 1994 version of The Lion King. In my opinion, no remake ever stood a chance.

4. Lady and the Tramp (1955)

This movie is adorable but may be partly responsible for my questionable taste in men. After watching this as a kid, I truly believed that the right lady (or in Lady’s case, the right dog) could turn a player into a husband.

5. Bambi

I am a sucker for sad animal movies. Bambi is an emotional rollercoaster but at least it has a cute ending.

6. Sleeping Beauty

Sleeping Beauty has become one of my all-time favorite movies. As a child, I enjoyed it but preferred animal movies over princess movies (which is made clear by my top 5 picks).

7. Alice in Wonderland (1951)

This movie slightly terrified me as a child but for some reason I was still drawn to it. I watched this movie so many times that I grew to love it.

8. Cinderella (1950)

The original 1950 version of Cinderella is what first blessed my ears with the song “So This Is Love,” performed by Ilene Woods and Mike Douglas.

I have always loved Disney movies and they will always make me nostalgic.