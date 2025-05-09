The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I began to empty my dorm room, which I was initially so excited to do, I felt a weird sense of melancholy. I spent all year waiting to be done with school and at home with my family and friends, but now that my first year is over, I feel kind of empty. I learned more over the past year than I have in my entire life. Not academically, but I have learned so many crucial life lessons. As the school year comes to an end, I want to reflect on the knowledge that I have gained from my first year of college.

Life is not about competition

I got here thinking that I was going to “fall behind” some of my classmates. I was worried about having lesser grades than them or having a more difficult time adjusting to college life. I felt as though I needed to be perfect. That’s simply untrue. People move at different paces. Some came into college and adjusted easily and had good grades right from the get go. Some took more time to adjust. Some still haven’t fully adjusted. Wherever you stand is perfectly fine. There is no reason to compare yourself to your piers.

Mental health is a priority

It’s easy to feel like the only thing that matters is academics when you’re in college. I mean, that’s why we came here. But your academics will suffer if you don’t take time for yourself. Caring for your mind and body will make you the most successful you can be. It’s okay to put a stressful assignment down for a few minutes to recuperate. It’s okay to go to bed at a reasonable time instead of staying up all night studying. Take care of yourself, and your grades will reflect that.

Time management is hard

This came as a surprise to me. High school was regimented. We had a certain amount of time allotted to a a certain amount of class periods. There wasn’t any buffer. I thought college would be just as easy, I would just have to make my own routine. That didn’t go well. I couldn’t regulate a routine that worked for me. I wasn’t always able to do my homework when I wanted to. Every day is different. It isn’t a strict bell schedule like high school. Adjusting would mean being flexible with my time, which was hard to overcome, but I’d like to think I’ve learned to manage my time.

Things change a lot at home while you’re gone

While I was away, my whole kitchen was gutted and redone. My parents took a wall out and everything. It’s completely different. I came home one weekend and what was my childhood kitchen was gone. That was symbolic to me. Everything changes when you’re away. It’s a tough pill to swallow, and I still haven’t gotten over that fact. Siblings hit milestones without you there, birthdays and holidays pass by without seeing your family. Friends make new memories without you and make new friends that you don’t know. Things change and it’s hard. Growing in your own direction, away from your family, it’s hard. It’s okay to get fomo, I have chronic fomo.

This school year has been so rewarding, and I am so happy that I got to learn new lessons as a Bonnie. I am so grateful for all of the things I’ve learned.