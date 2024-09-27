The Best Beauty Brands You Didn’t Know Were Hispanic Founded

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hispanic Heritage Month takes place annually from September 15th to October 15th. Consider supporting some of these legendary beauty businesses to celebrate!

Beautyblender

Every girl knows that good makeup sponge is essential to a smooth and flawless look. If you haven’t invested in one from this iconic brand yet, I highly recommend. Rea Ann Silva is of Mexican, Portuguese, and Spanish descent. She is the creator of the original Beautyblender. Being a makeup artist herself, Silva succeeded in perfecting the design of the sponge for a silky, streak-free application. Many people (including myself originally) shy away from purchasing the Beautyblender because of other beauty sponges on the market that are more affordable. However, I can vouch for the real thing and say it’s worth the $20 price tag. Since using it with my concealer I have noticed a significant improvement in the texture of my skin—it made my pores almost disappear!

Rare Beauty

Since launching in 2021, this quintessential brand has taken over social media. Founded and owned by the one and only Selena Gomez, it’s no surprise that the company’s beauty products have been all the rage. Gomez is a Mexican American singer and actress. She wanted her cosmetic brand to focus on opposing unrealistic beauty standards and embracing what makes every individual unique, or “rare”. My personal favorite, and one of her most popular products, is the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in the shade Worth. The formula is especially pigmented and leaves your cheeks with the most gorgeous sun kissed glow. I find that Rare Beauty is also reasonably priced compared to other competitors in the market!

It’s a 10 Haircare

It really is a 10… out of 10! The founder and CEO of the company, Carolyn Aronson, is Puerto Rican. Her goal with the company was to make hair care products that were suitable for all hair types, ranging from straight to coily. As a curly haired girl myself, it’s needless to say she has succeeded. You’ve probably heard of their most popular product, the Miracle Leave Leave-In Conditioner Spray. This mighty product in a tiny bottle is excellent at eliminating frizz and moisturizing hair—not to mention it doubles as a heat protectant!