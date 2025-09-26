The Best 4 Months of the Year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With fall upon us, I can’t help but get excited for the next few months. September, October, November, and December are, in my opinion, the best times of the year. It’s almost like there’s an energy shift; everything always suddenly feels more magical and full of nostalgia from the minute the clock strikes midnight on Sept. 1 up until 11:59 pm on New Year’s Eve.

September feels like a soft reset. As a new school year begins, the leaves start to change, painting the sky in gorgeous shades of color. While the air still holds a bit of August’s warmth, there is that first bite of chill in the air. It is the peak time to go apple picking or visiting a cider mill, along with the release of Starbucks’ fall menu (God bless pumpkin creme chai). Most importantly, football season begins. Go Bills!

October is both thrilling and nostalgic. It’s the month of pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and haunted houses. The weather officially begins to cool down, and sweater weather finally re-emerges. Halloween movies are on twenty-four seven, and it’s peak season for a Harry Potter marathon. Then, of course, there’s Halloween itself. From picking costumes, binge eating candy, and dressing up with my friends, it’s the perfect way to end such a thrilling month.

November is, in my opinion, the coziest month. It’s typically when you see the first snowfall of the year, signaling winter is on its way. Against what my dad thinks, as soon as Nov. 1 hits, my Christmas playlist is on non-stop. While I may not enjoy Thanksgiving food (controversial, I know), seeing my family and my street’s annual football game keeps me looking forward to it. And who can forget Black Friday, the day my family’s Christmas tree officially goes up, and my bank account’s least favorite day.

Last but not least, there’s December which, to me, is just pure magic. The holiday season is in full swing, and the smell of evergreen is everywhere. We get yet another fantastic list of Starbucks drinks, and nights are full of late drives to see all the lights and decorations, watching holiday movies with hot chocolate, and baking cookies. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are two of my favorite days of the year because of the endless traditions my family has, and the glitz and glamor of New Year’s Eve is the perfect way to end not only the month but bring the year to a close.