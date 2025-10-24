The Artists Who Feel Like My Therapist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

(Content Warning: Mentions of Mental Health)

My entire life has been full of depressive lows and the highest of highs. I have been in and out of therapy for the longest time until I found a therapist I absolutely love. Of course, I cannot have a session with him because I am at college out of my home state, where he is licensed. I try to get counseling on campus, but that has not happened yet this year.

To fill that void when I am feeling down in the dumps, I found an artist or two that I can resonate with. Their names are Alec Benjamin and Alex Warren. I found Alec Benjamin first, then my brother introduced me to Alex Warren.

Alec Benjamin is an indie, folk-pop, and alternative-pop artist who has multiple songs out in the world. A few of my favorites are listed below.

I love this song so much. It has helped me relate my feelings to what he has experienced that is communicated through this song.

This one hit me harder during my senior year of high school and has helped me reminisce about everything I have experienced with my friends and family. I was able to enjoy the time I had spent with my friends and cherish the time with my family before I went off to college.

I think of my brother every time I hear this song. We are the closest in age compared to our half-siblings, whom we treat as full-blood siblings. We have been through so much together, and I cannot imagine my life without him.

Alex Warren is a folk-pop artist. He had an album released in July of this year titled You’ll Be Alright, Kid. My favorite songs of his are listed below.

I almost cry to this song every time I listen to it because the lyrics remind me of my grandmother/godmother, who passed away in 2020. When she passed, I was depressed for a while afterward. I did not know what to do without her. She was always there for me, and I would do anything to have her back here with me.

This song reminds me of the same grandmother as above. It really makes me want to have her here with me again. Like I said before, I would do anything to have more time with her. This song makes me realize how much I have changed since she left us. Over five whole years since she passed…

I feel a mixture of emotions when I listen to this song. Some days I feel calm and clear-minded, other days I feel down. Depressed? Angry? Confused? It is hard to put a name to this emotion I feel.

There are more songs that I like, but these six are the ones that stood out to me the most. There is a quote that I have come across that inspired me to write this article. The quote is: