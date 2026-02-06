This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s February, which is kind of the designated “month of love”. Some people will roll their eyes at this and automatically associate Valentine’s Day with romantic relationships, or a lack thereof, but what if it’s not just for couples? What if Valentine’s Day also means self-love and appreciation for all of the relationships in our lives? Instead of viewing this time as one that only couples can celebrate, use it as a way of acknowledging the beautiful things happening in your life. If there’s one thing that I’m good at, it’s romanticizing my life. So let me walk you through the steps of romanticizing your life this month!

1. Wake up excited for the day!!

Each day is an opportunity to make something amazing happen, to experience something new, to progress in your goals, or to do something you enjoy. Some days are definitely harder than others to get up in the morning feeling excited about life – especially when you’re a college student – but you can do things to make early mornings more bearable. I like to listen to motivational podcasts or music that energizes me as I’m getting ready for the day. Doing my makeup and putting on a cute outfit also helps me set the tone for the day.

2. Appreciate the little things

It’s not hard to make me happy. A cup of coffee, a smile from a stranger, the sun shining in the winter…these are all examples of little things that make me smile and feel grateful for my life. Not every day is going to be exciting on its own, and that’s where the art of romanticizing life comes into play. Find little things that keep you going.

3. Set goals for yourself

Setting goals is a tactic you can use to make mundane tasks feel more purposeful. For example, working out regularly can be difficult because it takes discipline. I like to think of the bigger picture in situations like this and how I’ll feel once I achieve my fitness goals. I imagine myself wearing cute workout sets and feeling confident in my body. I just think of what I have to do in the moment as a steppingstone to something much better in the future.

4. Reflect, but don’t dwell

I don’t mean that you should fixate on the past, but there’s something to be said about looking back on the timeline of your life and how much you’ve changed. Go through your camera roll. I feel a sense of gratitude for my life when I think about all of the things I’ve been through and have gotten to experience. I find excitement in thinking about what’s to come in the future and what new experiences I’ll gain!

5. Think of yourself as the author of your life

You can actually improve your day-to-day life just by rewriting the script. Change your perspective from “I have to do this” to “I get to do this”. Rephrase some of the mental conversations you have with yourself. Let go of negative self-talk and pessimism. Your mood dictates the outcome of your day.

Ultimately, you get one life, and you get to decide whether or not to live it to the fullest. None of this is to suggest that you should go through life wearing rose-colored glasses. Romanticizing life doesn’t mean convincing yourself that life is perfect. It’s acknowledging that life is both messy and beautiful, yet you choose to focus your attention on falling in love with the process of growing.