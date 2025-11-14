The Art of Attire

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the trend “outfits from a girl who doesn’t have a set style” going around on TikTok, it has really made me think about my fashion decisions. I am definitely one of those girls who doesn’t have a “set style” but the question is, does anyone really have a set style?

I am no fashion guru; it’s never really been my thing. However, I still know how to put on an outfit.

I go through many phases, trying different styles, blending them with others to my desired final look. I’ve always had this more grungy, alternative vibe going for me but it’s never exactly that.

Whatever I wear, no matter how basic it may be, it somehow turns into this “style”. Most of the time it’s on accident though, I just have my signature make up look and accessories that make my outfits more me.

In my mind there is no set style I belong to. I have so many clothes from all the different styles you could think of. I believe everyone should because I don’t think anyone truly fits any of these categories to a T.

Everyone is so uniquely themselves, and it is extremely evident through their fashion. Outfits are curated to be a representation of who you are; it’s the first thing others notice about you so it should express you as an individual.

It took me FOREVER to figure out my signature looks; I didn’t have it down until my later years of high school. Even now I am still working on my personal aesthetic, trying to grow my closet collection to what fits and speaks to me. I know what I wear now won’t be exactly what I wear in five years, tastes change, mindsets evolve.

Will I most likely keep the more grungy aesthetic, definitely. But it won’t be the same as what it is now.

I always feel weird that I don’t fit this perfect bubble of how a style should look, but then I remember it’s not about fitting in, it’s about being me. Fashion is an art, and just like any other artist I try to think outside the box to create something that I am proud of.

Everyone should do this, no one should be scared to try a new style. My budget right now may not let me go crazy with trying new and different pieces for my wardrobe, but that doesn’t stop me from switching it up sometimes.

I may not be able to buy new things right now, but simply trying to layer things differently, wearing different accessories than I usually would with a specific outfit, or going all out switching an outfit completely and trying a new shirt and pants combo does the trick.

Fashion used to terrify me. It turned me into a girl who would only wear sweatpants, sometimes jeans, and hoodies. Do I still fall back on this? Of course I do, all the time, it is comfortable and my safe zone, but I am beginning to step out of this shell more and more.

You should never be afraid to express yourself in the ways you desire. Obviously other peoples’ opinions will be heard but screw them. If you’re happy and feel the most like you, that should never be something that turns people away. And if it does, they were never meant to be there in the first place.

So put on those cute shoes you don’t see others wearing.

Try that outfit you keep imagining in your head but never put on.

Dress to impress yourself, not anyone else.