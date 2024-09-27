The A to Z of Latin Dance

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a dancer, I have always been intrigued by Latin dance styles. Ever since I was a child, I have watched Dancing with the Stars, which many styles of Latin dances are featured in. These types of dances are also very popular in the world of ballroom dance, but they have a complicated history. Most Latin dance styles are derived from Indigenous tribes, upper-class Europeans and Africans. Over time, dances from other cultures blended to create what we now know as Latin dance. Below I will list a few different Latin dance styles in hopes to educate you on the world of Latin dance.

Argentine tango

The Argentine tango doesn’t have a clear history because it is believed that the people who started it were uneducated and couldn’t write it down. However, it’s known that it was started in Buenos Aires, Argentina by the lower classes. It is also one of the most popular couple’s dances in the world. The dance also requires the couple to be very intimate. The music that is danced to is typically about nostalgia, lost love and overall sadness.

Bachata

Bachata is a dance that comes from the Dominican Republic and is related to bachata music. The dance is also a social dance which means that it is more about having a good time and participating rather than performing. Bachata tends to tell the story of love, heartbreak and social issues. The dance is also very intimate and there is a leader and follower in the dance. The basic step that is used in the dance is a side-to-side step for eight counts.

Cha Cha Cha

Cha cha cha, which is also sometimes referred to as cha cha, was developed in the 1950s in Cuba. The name of the dance comes from the sound that the dancer’s shoes make when a certain step is executed. The footwork pattern that is typical in cha cha cha dances is as follows: one, two three, cha cha cha. The dance is also very upbeat and requires you to move your hips and be light on your feet.

Huayno

Huayno is a Peruvian folk dance which originates back to the Incan empire. It is a mix of both traditional and urban moves. The elaborate outfits that the dancers wear are reflective of the Peruvian history and culture. This dance is also a happy and upbeat dance that is mainly led by a man.

Kizomba

Kizomba is an Angola style of both music and dance. The dance is slow, romantic and sensual. It is influenced by French Creole music and African folk rhythms. It is also similar to the Argentine tango, salsa and bachata.

Paso Doble

Paso doble translates to ‘double step’ in Spanish. The dance is a folk dance that imitates a bull fight. The music that is used follows the idea that the dance is supposed to be a bull fight. There are certain rules that dancers must follow while dancing the paso doble such as the left hand of the male and the right hand of the woman must stay together.

Reggaetown

Reggaetown is one of the most recent styles of Latin dance. It originated in Panama and Puerto Rico during the 1980s. The style of dance is fast paced and provocative. One of the key movements in a reggaetown dance is body isolations, which is when a dancer only moves one part of their body while the rest stays completely still. Reggaetown is also known for being a mixture of many styles of dance.

Rumba

The rumba has Afro-Cuban roots that date back to the early 1900s. It is also known as the most sensuous Latin dance. The tempo for the steps that are done are: slow, quick, quick. The dance also tends to not travel all over the place but, instead, stay in one small area. The main theme of most rumba dances is that a man is chasing after a woman.

Salsa

Salsa dance, which is arguably the most popular Latin dance, comes from eastern Cuba. It was not named salsa until the 1960s by Johnny Pacheco. There are various styles of salsa that range from New York Salsa to Cuban salsa. Salsa festivals are also held annually, and they are typically called a “Salsa Congress”.

Samba

Samba comes from Brazil and was originally danced by African slaves. The dance is known for being lively and upbeat. It is also most known for being danced at the Carnival festival in Brazil. The dance mainly consists of simple steps and the swaying of the hips.