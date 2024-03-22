That’s Just Who I Am

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m not going to lie; I love every bit of my personality. I love to poke fun at myself, and I will apologize whenever I hurt someone’s feelings, even a little bit.

While I have a history of people-pleasing, I’ve been working on standing up for myself and for what I want. I love to hear other’s perspectives if they can be presented in constructive and considerate ways.

I love being me and I adore who I’ve become. These quirks have become some of my best features!

First, I love the articulation of my speech.

I have always experienced some teasing for the way I say certain words like “bagel” and “Mama”. This became commonplace for me, as I was always talking about my Mama and eating blueberry bagels for lunch at school.

However, when I came to St. Bonaventure and met new people with their own dialects and accents, I began to realize that it was more than just those two words that sounded funny to others. The ways I say “vaguely” and “bag” tend to also throw people off. Honestly, I think it’s just because of the way I pronounce “a”.

This little quirk of mine is something that never fails to make me chuckle when I think about the reactions I have received.

Second, the way I walk makes me smile.

I have always been known to be a fast walker, but it wasn’t until middle school that I realized just how I look when I walk.

In seventh grade, I ran cross country, and when I was called down for recognition at a school pep rally, everyone laughed at the way I ran down the bleachers. In the moment, it felt utterly embarrassing, but thinking about it now makes me smile with pride.

My stride has been described as “purposeful” as if I am constantly on a mission from one place to another. It’s truly humbling to watch a video of yourself walking from place to place at an incredible pace.

The comments that I continue to get about this only remind me of how unique I am.

Third, I adore how my smile can brighten someone’s day.

I went through a journey in early middle school of getting braces on, loving the way I looked with them, eventually getting them off and then rediscovering how to smile. That sounds odd, I know, but relearning how to smile is just a part of the process.

Since then, I have been known to many as someone with a great smile. I am often complimented on my radiance and positivity. I cannot thank my parents enough for giving me the chance to change my smile.

My smile is the first thing new people tend to notice about me. I want people to know that I am inviting, and my smile tends to bring people in without much effort.

Lastly, I have embraced my kind nature.

I have always worn my heart on my sleeve. I want everyone to feel included and I want everyone around me to feel loved.

I grew up a VERY empathetic kid. My best friend once fell off her pogo-stick in second grade and I sobbed while her mom bandaged her up. She was completely fine and only shed a few tears while I couldn’t even verbalize how I was feeling.

In fourth grade, the same friend was stung by a bee, and I couldn’t handle my emotions. I sobbed to her dad, trying to explain that I was sad because she was hurt, so I, too, was hurt.

Somewhere between then and now, I’ve realized that my empathy is what makes me who I am. I am usually a well-composed young woman, but when I’m not, that’s okay, too!