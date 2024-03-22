Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Grid Paper
Grid Paper
Canva
Life > Experiences

That’s Just Who I Am

Alexis Serio
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

I’m not going to lie; I love every bit of my personality. I love to poke fun at myself, and I will apologize whenever I hurt someone’s feelings, even a little bit.

While I have a history of people-pleasing, I’ve been working on standing up for myself and for what I want. I love to hear other’s perspectives if they can be presented in constructive and considerate ways.

I love being me and I adore who I’ve become. These quirks have become some of my best features!

First, I love the articulation of my speech.

I have always experienced some teasing for the way I say certain words like “bagel” and “Mama”. This became commonplace for me, as I was always talking about my Mama and eating blueberry bagels for lunch at school.

However, when I came to St. Bonaventure and met new people with their own dialects and accents, I began to realize that it was more than just those two words that sounded funny to others. The ways I say “vaguely” and “bag” tend to also throw people off. Honestly, I think it’s just because of the way I pronounce “a”.

This little quirk of mine is something that never fails to make me chuckle when I think about the reactions I have received.

Second, the way I walk makes me smile.

I have always been known to be a fast walker, but it wasn’t until middle school that I realized just how I look when I walk.

In seventh grade, I ran cross country, and when I was called down for recognition at a school pep rally, everyone laughed at the way I ran down the bleachers. In the moment, it felt utterly embarrassing, but thinking about it now makes me smile with pride.

My stride has been described as “purposeful” as if I am constantly on a mission from one place to another. It’s truly humbling to watch a video of yourself walking from place to place at an incredible pace.

The comments that I continue to get about this only remind me of how unique I am.

Third, I adore how my smile can brighten someone’s day.

I went through a journey in early middle school of getting braces on, loving the way I looked with them, eventually getting them off and then rediscovering how to smile. That sounds odd, I know, but relearning how to smile is just a part of the process.

Since then, I have been known to many as someone with a great smile. I am often complimented on my radiance and positivity. I cannot thank my parents enough for giving me the chance to change my smile.

My smile is the first thing new people tend to notice about me. I want people to know that I am inviting, and my smile tends to bring people in without much effort.

Lastly, I have embraced my kind nature.

I have always worn my heart on my sleeve. I want everyone to feel included and I want everyone around me to feel loved.

I grew up a VERY empathetic kid. My best friend once fell off her pogo-stick in second grade and I sobbed while her mom bandaged her up. She was completely fine and only shed a few tears while I couldn’t even verbalize how I was feeling.

In fourth grade, the same friend was stung by a bee, and I couldn’t handle my emotions. I sobbed to her dad, trying to explain that I was sad because she was hurt, so I, too, was hurt.

Somewhere between then and now, I’ve realized that my empathy is what makes me who I am. I am usually a well-composed young woman, but when I’m not, that’s okay, too!

I’ve finally learned that I can just be me and still be doing enough to deserve my own love!

Alexis Serio is a new writer for Her Campus at St. Bonaventure University. She plans to write pieces surrounding topics of feminism, entertainment, and campus life. Alexis is a freshman studying Communication, Social Justice, and Advocacy. Beyond Her Campus, Alexis spends her time studying with friends and getting involved in the many clubs SBU has to offer. In her free time, you can find Alexis reading, watching Modern Family, or making her friends laugh when it's "Alexis Time". She is also a lover of almost any type of music, as long as she can sing along with it.