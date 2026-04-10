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two women sitting at table signing papers
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SBU | Culture

That “Bona Connection”

Cecelia Mineo Student Contributor, St. Bonaventure University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I wish I could explain to you the way the “Bona Connection” has changed my life.

It all started last year when I was trying to convince myself that a biology major was a good idea. My grades were crap, and it felt like my future was spinning out of my control.

My roommate dragged me to an ENACTUS meeting, and 30 minutes later, I was hooked. I was signed up for a business administration minor and introduced to the professor.

Fast forward three semesters, I run my own project, a healthcare business panel. My major is now public health, with two minors in business administration and health science. I have met so many amazing people, my favorite class is somehow accounting, and I’m planning on getting my MBA once I graduate.

The number of alumni in the school of business who want to help the students is the coolest thing I have experienced at St. Bonaventure. It genuinely feels like there is someone on LinkedIn who is always willing to give advice or point you in the right direction.

But what makes the “Bona Connection” special isn’t just getting to meet people; it’s how I feel while I am doing it. I could walk into a room full of people I’ve never spoken to before in my life, and they want to know everything about me, and how they can help get me to where I want to be.

I have never met a group so willing to have a conversation, whether it be through messaging, emails, or a phone call. We not only talk about career goals and aspirations, but also about our time at SBU, tips, and life advice.

I’ve also realized that it isn’t solely about building connections, but they also help me become more confident in myself. I am confident that, even though there will be roadblocks and moments of doubt, I will get to where I want to be in life. I have been shown that it’s okay to change your mind, to pivot, and to chase something that actually excites you.

Looking back, it’s crazy to think that a random Monday afternoon changed the trajectory of my college career and my future. Now, I don’t feel like I am just hoping that things will work out; I have a purpose and a goal that I want to obtain, and people who want to help me get there.

I think that’s why the “Bona Connection” is so important. Yes, it introduces you to the right people who want to help, but it might also introduce you to yourself.

Cecelia Mineo

SBU '27

Cecelia Mineo is a second semester writer for the SBU chapter of Her Campus! She is hoping to write about literally anything; music, travel, or school.
Cecelia is a junior at SBU, studying public health with a minor in business administration. She is Secretary of the Class of 2027 at SBU, three years running. Cecelia is also public relations of Health Science Club, a team leader at Enactus, and can be found always running around campus.
Outside of school, Cecelia loves reading, hiking, the beach, and hanging out with friends. If there is a Buffalo Bills game that day, she will always be watching or listening. She is obsessed with her puppy, Emmy, has probably listened to Treaty Oak Revival's entire discography ten times over and will always say yes to a concert trip.