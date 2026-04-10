That “Bona Connection”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I wish I could explain to you the way the “Bona Connection” has changed my life.

It all started last year when I was trying to convince myself that a biology major was a good idea. My grades were crap, and it felt like my future was spinning out of my control.

My roommate dragged me to an ENACTUS meeting, and 30 minutes later, I was hooked. I was signed up for a business administration minor and introduced to the professor.

Fast forward three semesters, I run my own project, a healthcare business panel. My major is now public health, with two minors in business administration and health science. I have met so many amazing people, my favorite class is somehow accounting, and I’m planning on getting my MBA once I graduate.

The number of alumni in the school of business who want to help the students is the coolest thing I have experienced at St. Bonaventure. It genuinely feels like there is someone on LinkedIn who is always willing to give advice or point you in the right direction.

But what makes the “Bona Connection” special isn’t just getting to meet people; it’s how I feel while I am doing it. I could walk into a room full of people I’ve never spoken to before in my life, and they want to know everything about me, and how they can help get me to where I want to be.

I have never met a group so willing to have a conversation, whether it be through messaging, emails, or a phone call. We not only talk about career goals and aspirations, but also about our time at SBU, tips, and life advice.

I’ve also realized that it isn’t solely about building connections, but they also help me become more confident in myself. I am confident that, even though there will be roadblocks and moments of doubt, I will get to where I want to be in life. I have been shown that it’s okay to change your mind, to pivot, and to chase something that actually excites you.

Looking back, it’s crazy to think that a random Monday afternoon changed the trajectory of my college career and my future. Now, I don’t feel like I am just hoping that things will work out; I have a purpose and a goal that I want to obtain, and people who want to help me get there.

I think that’s why the “Bona Connection” is so important. Yes, it introduces you to the right people who want to help, but it might also introduce you to yourself.