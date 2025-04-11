The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A thank you to my mom.

As the school year draws closer to an end and I’m almost done with my freshman year of college, I have hit another milestone in my eyes. Memories have been made away from home and my family. And although growing up, moving away, and creating a new life for yourself is a natural part of life, it has been a hard transition for me as well as my mom, who is my best friend.

She was over the moon for me, proud of me, and sad to see me leave but excited to see what the future holds for me. She loves to hear my updates on how class is going, how clubs are going, and what my friends are up to. This communication has helped me so much throughout my last couple of months here. And while I don’t need constant communication every day to help me get through my classes and my daily routine, getting small texts every once in a while always makes me smile.

In high school, I did go through the phase of the angsty teenager who was always angry, mad, or sad about something. It could be as little as a guy that I liked not texting me back or maybe getting a bad grade on a test. Looking back on these moments, I wish I appreciated these little bonding moments more in the moment. Now that I’m at school, she’s at home with my dad and my younger brother. She’s busy. But she took last weekend to come up and visit me right before I would come home for a little bit to celebrate Easter and go home for summer for a few months. We did all the mother-daughter stuff that I have truly missed, like shopping, going out to dinner, and getting Sunday brunch. I forgot just how much I missed my mom and how vital she was to my development as a human being. We are two very different people. She’s blonde with blue eyes, standing at just about five feet. I couldn’t be any different than that. I’m a brunette with green eyes and have been taller than her since the fifth grade. Her favorite joke is that when we go out together, no one ever believes we are related. It will forever make me giggle.

We have never been a family that wears their heart on their sleeve, more tough love and jokes than “I Love you”. But ever since I’ve been away, those little moments have mattered so much more.

I wish I wasn’t so mad and I could take back those times when I would just sit in my room with the door closed on my phone for hours. I can’t turn back the clock, but I can make the most of the three years I have left here and the memories I can make with my family.