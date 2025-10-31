Thank You, Dad

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ever since I was a little girl, I have always been a daddy’s girl. I have always looked up to my dad like any little girl would. I have found him to be my best friend in this lifetime and someone I have always counted on.

When I look back on my childhood, many of my amazing memories are from when my dad was by my side. Whether it was waking up at the crack of dawn to go to the skatepark before school, or going out to practice softball with me, or even getting Pizza Hut breadsticks and watching Once Upon a Time while my brother and mom were gone for the night.

When I think about how far I have come in my athletic and personal journey, I will always give credit to my dad. He has been the first person I look for after races, with either the biggest smile or tears in my eyes, knowing he will make everything better in mere moments. He is the first person I want to celebrate the wins with and also cry about the losses with. He has raised me into the person I am.

My dad has been the person I am proud to say I am most like. He has a sense of humor that is infectious, which is why I can laugh so easily with anyone. He has been the role model in my life I am most grateful for, and he always has a way of putting other people’s happiness before his own, and I hope he knows that he’s the person who makes me the happiest in this life.

Last year was my senior year of high school, and I got hurt at the beginning of my cross-country season and was not able to run the whole season, which crushed me. I remember him coming into my room in the evening at least a few times a week while I was doing my homework. He would come into my room and sit or sometimes even lie down on my bed while I was working at my desk.

We would then talk for the next 30 minutes to an hour about everything going on in life. I couldn’t be more grateful for those moments because I knew I could talk to him about absolutely anything I needed to. It developed trust and a bond that I know will always be a part of me.

He has always been there to listen and give me advice when I need it most, even when the advice is “just get through it,” which he has always said in a soft tone with an underlying meaning of “I know you can get through this.” My dad has shaped me into the humorous, kind, loving girl I am today and has given me the courage to be myself.

Thank you, Dad, for always picking up my broken pieces and putting them back together.

Thank you for giving me the strength and mindset to be successful, and for allowing me to laugh and have fun through the journey.

Thank you for putting me before yourself in every situation and giving me a life filled with joy, just because you are in my life.

Thank you, Dad, for simply being my dad.