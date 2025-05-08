The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This is the last Her Campus article I will ever write. A sad, but true statement. I am writing this article on my last day of undergrad classes. My last day of classes at Bonas. This week I have been reflecting on my time at Bonas, and how grateful I am for Bonaventure.



I would not be the woman I am today without all of the people at Bonaventure who have shaped me. Everyone from all the clubs I have been a part of, my coworkers, professors, and other students that have been in the different classes I have taken have impacted who I am.

Some of my biggest influences have been the SBU Dance Team, the political science department and fellow political science students, and Her Campus.

The Dance Team was probably my biggest influence. A majority of my friends at Bonaventure either came directly from the Dance Team or indirectly. I met my roommates because of the Dance Team. If it was not for the Dance Team, I would not have met Kylie who is now one of my best friends. If not for the Dance Team I would not have gotten to experience Niall Horan, my favorite artist, with my favorite 2023 Bona grads. Dance Team is one of my hardest goodbyes because we are not only a team but a family and after 17 years of dancing, I am happy my last dance was with the Dance Team. Dance Team will always be the best team.

Everyone in the political science department at Bonas has also been a big influence.

From the six other seniors that struggled together through qualitative, quantitative, and capstone

To George who was the minority committee chair and unwillingly became my majority chair

To Dr. Kubal who always came to class so happy to teach and always made me smile

And finally, Dr. T, my advisor who had to deal with my emails named Life Crisis, and who helped me figure out what I wanted to do with my life and is the reason I am getting a Master’s of Public Policy. I would not have made it through my degree without her guidance, so thank you Dr. T for everything.

Finally, Her Campus has impacted me, even though I was only in it for a year. The girls in Her Campus have helped me find my love of creative writing. I have never loved writing, but the girls of Her Campus helped me learn to love it. I am sad I only had one year but I am grateful for all of the friendships I made because of Her Campus. I have no regrets.

I am so grateful for everyone and everything that Bonas has given me. While I am so excited for my journey in DC, I will never forget everyone at Bonas who made me, me. Thank you, Bonas!