The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

This year has honestly flown by so quickly that it sometimes leaves me wondering where the time has gone. But since the spring semester and sophomore year are coming to an end for me, I feel like there are many that I wish to thank, and this is one of the best ways to say thank you to everyone.

Family:

To my parents, nanna, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Thank you all for having my back when issues arose during this year. Thank you guys for having my back when I decided to pursue a different career path than I originally came in with. Thank you guys for the unlimited support that you guys have given me and have shown me thus far in my college career, and I am looking forward to seeing what will happen in the next two years.

Friends:

To my friends, thank you guys so much. Thank you guys for being my rock when issues arose freshman year and this year! Thank you guys for also pushing me to be my best! Ella, Abbey, Adria, Julia, Celeste, Bridget, Gwen, Maddalena, Kiki, and Kristi. My girly pops! Thank you guys for helping me out so much this year! Brandon, Kaleb, Jack, and Patrick. Thank you guys for being some of my best guy friends! I would not trade our friendship for anything! I will always be here for you all, no matter what!

Mock Trial Teammates:

Emily, Emma, Kelli, Sabion, Sulley, Jess, Helena, Harry, Donovan, and Max. Thank you all so much for being amazing and great teammates! I am sad about our seniors leaving, but I know you guys will do great! I am looking forward to our next case together and seeing what is going to happen next year! Thank you all for the great memories from Friar Face-off and Regionals!

Her Campus Members:

To all of you! Thank you all for welcoming me with open arms halfway through last semester! I was going through some stuff, and Julia, Ella, and Adria convinced me to come to a meeting. I came and instantly fell in love with the community and everything that Her Campus is! Thank you all for being you, sharing your experiences, and sharing your stories! For our lovely seniors! I wish you all the best of luck in your careers! I believe that you will all do great and amazing!

Thank you! Thank you all! I look forward to the next two years with you all!