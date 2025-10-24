Tea or Coffee?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I know this question is debatable: which one is better? I like both, but I DO have a preference.

First up: Coffee. Growing up, I actually hated coffee and couldn’t understand why some people LIKED that stuff. It might have just been my mom’s black coffee I didn’t like, but for whatever reason, I’ve changed my mind since then.

The first coffees I ever tried cups of were those self-serve types you find at hotels. I would put a little bit of coffee, a bunch of milk, and lots of sweeteners or cream. I don’t know if that could be classified as “coffee” now but at least it got me open to it. Over time, I wasn’t as particular with what goes inside; as long as it’s sweet, I’ll drink it.

This past summer, I especially enjoyed iced coffee, and my mom did as well. It just hits the spot differently in the summertime. Honestly, I might even say I like it more than hot coffee, but that’s a discussion in itself. Besides, I also think it’s more of a seasonal preference— let’s just say I haven’t had an iced coffee in a minute with this weather!

I don’t have a go-to coffee order— I’ll get whatever is in season or sounds good. I also make a lot of coffee at home, where I usually stick to coffee, milk, and cream. I know that might sound crazy simple to some people, but hey, whatever works.

Now, tea, on the other hand, is a different story. I have always been a big tea drinker, whether that is when I’m sick, cramping, or just need something warm. I don’t like it with any sweeteners, actually; I’d much rather take a plain green tea over anything.

Besides green, chamomile tea is also one of my favorites. I wouldn’t say it helps with my level of cramping, but at least it’s there to keep me warm. Also, I don’t mind drinking my tea room temperature, but NEVER iced. I have never liked iced tea whatsoever, probably because my taste buds think it’s “too sweet.” Funny how one drink has to be sugary to the max and the other needs to be the bare minimum!

In comparison, I’d say since the school year began, I’ve been drinking more coffee to stay alert for classes. However, while I’m getting over a cough, I’ve gone back to tea drinking and have found that I’ve missed it. Also, one thing that brings me back to it is how tea can have health benefits. Coffee, well… it may be temporary satisfaction, but an iced coffee isn’t exactly backing up my immune system.

While I’d say it depends on the day, activities, mood, etc., on whether I drink that or coffee, tea just holds a cute little place in my heart. While not every day is a coffee day, tea is somehow there for me, waiting, while I finish writing this. So, yeah. Tea wins.